Tyler, TX

Tyler man arrested for 6th DUI following wreck

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

COFFEE CITY — A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday in Coffee City after bystanders said he crashed into two cars outside of a Dollar General. According to our news partner KETK, officers who responded to...

ktbb.com

101.5 KNUE

Special Investigation Lands East Texas Parolee in Jail With $105k Bond

Most of us try not to make the same mistake twice, it’s always good to learn from your prior mistakes but one person on parole out of Cherokee County wishes he would have learned his lesson the first time. On Thursday, July 7th the Cherokee County Special Investigations Unit arrested Christopher Nichols on his way to check in with his Parole Officer as he had crystal ice methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana inside his vehicle.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested after East Texas motorcycle pursuit

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Police in DeKalb said they arrested a man after a motorcycle pursuit which reached a top speed of 140 mph. Gerald Stevenson, 37 of Avery, was arrested after police said they tried to stop the motorcycle near Spring Market for driving a reported 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crash on I-20 diverting traffic in Lindale area

Brides said another big issue is their mental health and nurses' station inside of the jail. "One of the biggest issues is our mental health issues. What we've. Interim Smith County constable aims to 'restore and...
LINDALE, TX
messenger-news.com

At What Cost Freedom?

PALESTINE – A Dallas man lost his freedom while the country celebrated its independence after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday night, July 4. According to information received from the Palestine Police Department, “Just before midnight on Monday, July 4th, Officer Isiah Pettigrew was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 when he observed a maroon Polaris ATV travelling in the roadway.”
PALESTINE, TX
ktbb.com

Fire marshal’s office issues citation for burn ban violation

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office issued its first citation Tuesday after brush burning got out of control southeast of Lindale, damaging several properties, according to a county news release. Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the property owner off County Road 35 (Lavender Road) was burning four brush piles Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called out, doused the fires with water, and asked the landowner to stay with them until completely out. At 2:08 p.m., the Lindale Fire Department was dispatched to the same property because the fires had gotten out of control, according to the release. Hogue said the fire spread behind neighboring residents’ properties and across a pasture and burned about a quarter mile down County Road 492 (Ann Campbell Road) near the Swan community. The fire burned 20 round bales of hay, threatened houses, and damaged two vehicles. Horses also had to be relocated, Hogue said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Video Shows Fake Employee Helping to Steal Items in Marshall, Texas

It’s always easy to poke fun at crime stories out of Florida because that’s where so many unusual cases come from, but this is an usual crime caught on camera here in East Texas. The video was caught by the Lowe’s Home Improvement store cameras as some desperate criminals do whatever they can to try and steal thousands of dollars' worth of goods from the hardware store in Marshall, Texas.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Tyler man sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping, raping woman in woods

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to tying a woman to a tree and raping her in the woods last year. Michael Ray Timmons, 50, pleaded guilty in the 7th District Court Tuesday to aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse, sexual assault and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
KLTV

NTSB: Pilot practicing hover takeoffs, landings prior to crash at Rusk County airport

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released additional details regarding a helicopter crash in Rusk County. The June 6 crash occurred at the Rusk County Airport. The NTSB reports that, according to the passenger, the pilot was practicing hover takeoffs and landings. While hovering before a landing, the helicopter “shuddered” and the left skid contacted the ground. The helicopter then rolled onto its left side and sustained “substantial” damage to the main rotor blades and tail boom.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

