Lubbock, TX

SK806 Roller Rink Is Relocating in Lubbock

By Kelsee Pitman
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 4 days ago
If you're looking to head over to SK806 to get your skate on, they're now at a new location. SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is just like the name says, a skating rink and event center. They've been located at 2424 Clovis Road in Lubbock, Texas but just announced they're...

FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Home Is Full of Unusual Twists and Turns

It's always fascinating to see what different architects can come up with when designing homes. There are so many ways to create a house depending on what kind of lifestyle you have, how big your family is and more. While there are many different ways to make a home's layout,...
LUBBOCK, TX
