ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Former F1 race director Michael Masi leaves FIA to relocate to Australia and ‘take on new challenges’

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pvTh_0gcmtehu00
Michael Masi was removed as race director following his handling of last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Former F1 race director Micahel Masi has left the FIA and has relocated to Australia to “take on new challenges”, world motorsport’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

Masi was the man in charge at F1 races for three years but was sacked after his controversial handling of last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when Max Verstappen claimed victory on the last lap in his battle with Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian was dismissed from his role in February ahead of the 2022 season - with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas replacing him as joint race directors - and having been in limbo within the FIA since, he has decided to step away from the organisation having returned to his homeland in Australia in April.

An FIA statement on Tuesday read: “The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 Race Director and Safety Delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner. The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future.”

Masi was thrust into the limelight towards the end of last season, as he became embroiled in a battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as Hamilton and Verstappen fought for the Drivers Championship.

It all came to a controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi, with a late crash from Nicholas Latifi bringing out the safety car within a winner-takes-all race between Hamilton and Verstappen. With Verstappen pitting in second place, his position behind Hamilton was obstructed by five lapped cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odetV_0gcmtehu00
Max Verstappen claimed victory on the last lap in his battle with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year (Getty Images)

While Masi originally stated that those lapped cars would not be allowed to overtake the safety car, Masi then reversed his decision and announced the safety car would return to the pits ahead of the final lap and after some bartering from Christian Horner and Jonathan Wheatley at Red Bull.

With no cars between the two title protagonists, Verstappen was right back behind Hamilton, on fresher soft tyres and the Dutchman overtook the Brit in dramatic circumstances to win his first World Championship amid uproar at Mercedes.

A report was published ahead of this year’s season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain in March which detailed that Masi came under “immense pressure” from “distracting” radio exchanges from the two teams, before the “human error” of allowing those five cars the ability to unlap themselves, as opposed to more lapped cars behind Verstappen too.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi QUITS the FIA after being removed from top role following 'error' which cost Lewis Hamilton the world title... as Australian moves home to be 'closer to his family'

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi has walked away from the FIA, exactly seven months after his 'human error' in Abu Dhabi cost Lewis Hamilton the 2021 title. The FIA confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Masi is moving back to Australia to be 'closer to his family'.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff tells ‘brainless’ F1 fans ‘we don’t want you’ after reports of abuse at Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped...
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

F1 Drivers and Bosses Are Real Mad About Track Limits

F1 stewards noted 43 track limits infringements at the Austrian GP. After race stewards recorded a staggering 43 track limits infringements at last weekend's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, the general consensus among F1 drivers and bosses is that the issue will only get worse. Paul Ricard, for example, is one of the upcoming tracks with large, paved run-off areas. These usually entice drivers to push the limits of their racing lines, typically resulting in track limits violations. And in the recent case of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, it can even lead to deleted qualifying laps.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Whiting
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racer.com

IndyCar readying for grid expansion

The NTT IndyCar Series is preparing for another increase in its full-time entry list. Provided all of the expansion takes place as intended, a second from Juncos Hollinger Racing, a third from Dale Coyne Racing, and potentially one or more from other teams brings the possibility of 28-plus entries being on the grid when the 2023 season gets under way.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Race Cars#F1 Race#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Australian#Mercedes#Red Bull
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo: I'm not leaving McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has reaffirmed his commitment to McLaren amid continuing and growing speculation around his future. In a post to his Instagram story the seven-time race winner said he fully intends to remain with the team to the end of his contract in 2023. Ricciardo said: "There have been a...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

American driver Herta has McLaren test with eye on F1 future

Colton Herta took his biggest leap yet in his attempt to return an American to a seat in Formula One when the 22-year-old IndyCar driver finished two days of testing with McLaren on Tuesday over the Portuguese circuit at Portminao. Herta spent much of the Day 1 getting up to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

Ricciardo Insists He’s ‘Committed to McLaren F1’ Through Next Year

The Australian’s future at the British F1 team has been questionable for some time now. Daniel Ricciardo's future at the McLaren Formula 1 team has been unsure for most of the current racing season. A series of ups and downs—but mostly downs—have cast a large shadow over his racing seat, which many reports claim will be up for grabs at the end of the year. Not according to the Australian, however, who took to his Instagram account Wednesday morning to say that he remains "committed to McLaren" until the end of 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’

Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided “in the coming weeks” amid uncertainty over the German’s future in Formula 1.Four-time world champion Vettel, who has competed in every season of F1 since his debut in 2007, has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship as Aston continue to struggle in their 2022 car, particularly in qualifying. With the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an end at the end of this season - and with a host of non-motoring interests in his role as a climate and social justice activist...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets

Toyota’s flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.“I’m so excited to announce today that this new Crown family of vehicles will be offered not just in Japan but globally for the very first time,” its Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters Friday. “A car that could very well be our crowning achievement.” The 16th generation Crown, set to begin production in January, comes in four varieties — a crossover with a hybrid system; a sedan that is most similar to the Crowns seen on Japanese...
CARS
The Independent

Manchester United agree on terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have agreed terms with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong but there remains work to do if the Holland international is to link back up with Erik ten Hag, the PA news agency understands.An initial fee of 75million euros (£63.5m) rising to a potential 85million euros (£72m) is believed to have been agreed with Barca, but there remains some way to go in the deal.De Jong is understood to be owed a substantial amount in deferred wages by cash-strapped Barcelona and the Dutchman will need convincing to leave the LaLiga giants.But United would surely not have pursued the 25-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy