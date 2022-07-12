ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Howard sends heartfelt, emotional message on Gary Moeller's passing

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller passed away Monday at the age of 81. Many of his former colleagues and players shared their condolences and honors for Moeller, including the guy who won a Heisman Trophy under his watch: Desmond Howard.

When news broke of Moeller’s passing, Howard took to Twitter to share his appreciation for Moeller the coach. Here was his full message:

“All that any player can ask for from a coach is for him to believe in you, give you a chance to be special. And when you’re able to deliver, a bond is sealed for life. My [heart] is broken over the loss of Coach Mo. Sending my love to his family and the entire @UMich community tonight.”

Sad day in the Michigan football community after losing Moeller, who clearly touched the lives of many of his players and is beloved in Ann Arbor.

Gary Moeller background

Moeller’s time at Michigan left a profound impact on Howard and many of his other players, it was rather brief. He took over the Wolverines in the 1990 season and immediately won the Big Ten title and the Gator Bowl. Moeller also led Big Ten championship campaigns in his second and third season. With those year’s ending in Rose Bowl appearances, where the Wolverines lost in 1991 and won in 1992.

Desmond Howard won the Heisman in that 1991 season. The star wideout accumulated just under a thousand receiving yards and scored 23 total touchdowns en route to taking college football’s premier personal award.

Moeller remained at Michigan through the 1994 season before an incident ended his time there. However, he moved up to the NFL and served as a position coach with the Bengals and Lions before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2001. After one year under that title, Moeller stepped down and left to coach the Bears’ linebackers for two years. He left that position after two years due to the head coach being fired. Which marked the end of his career.

After a long career in the sport he loved, Moeller finally retired from football after 42 years in the business. Starting as a player for Ohio State in the early 60’s and ending, through several head coaching stops in college, and into the NFL. Heck of a career, and a great sentiment from Howard. Rest in peace, Gary Moeller.

