Pensacola, FL

Good Morning Gators: Gator Collective holding event for fans on July 17

By Zach Abolverdi about 14 hours
Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

The Gator Collective is hosting another meet-and-greet event for Florida fans, this time in Winter Park.

After its inaugural Fan Fest in May, GC will now hold a Gator Gathering on Sunday with a handful of top UF football players. The athletes in attendance will be quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Lorenzo Lingard, tight end Keon Zipperer, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and safety Rashad Torrence II.

The event will provide fans with autograph and meet-and-greet opportunities, pictures with the players and an all-you-can-eat buffet. Ticket options include $30 for GC members, $40 for non-members and $10 for children 10 and under.

More than 200 fans attended the Fan Fest in May, and space will be limited to the first 200 reservation spots for the Gator Gathering. Tickets to Sunday’s event can be purchased here.

In addition to organizing fan engagement events, such as autograph sessions and Zoom calls, the Gator Collective negotiates deals for athletes and also connects them with various industries to help them with PR, marketing, finance, tax and community service.

During his speech in Pensacola, Florida coach Billy Napier addressed the misconception that collectives just “give money” to players for NIL.

“Let me say this, this is real-life experience for the player,” Napier said. “Everybody thinks you’re just throwing money at the player, right? Like you’re just buying the guy. ‘Hey, I’m going to give you this amount of money, you come play at Florida.’ It’s not that. That’s not what it is. These guys, they gotta work.”

  Some throwback highlights with Gator Great Errict Rhett:

