ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban on recruiting transfer portal: Shouldn't recruit them if you don't have an immediate need

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wb7In_0gcmruei00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban had quite a year recruiting in the transfer portal for Alabama this year. The Crimson Tide brought in some big names — and they all have a chance to make an instant impact.

That wasn’t an accident, based on Saban’s comments on Always College Football.

Alabama brought in five transfers this year, including three in the top 10 of the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. Jahmyr Gibbs is the biggest name, coming from Georgia Tech as the No. 3-ranked transfer, while former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks checked in as the No. 6 and No. 8 transfers, respectively.

They all have roles waiting for them in Tuscaloosa, and Saban said that’s a big part of his approach to recruiting the portal.

“I think we’ve always had opportunities to recruit transfers, mostly junior college transfers,” Saban said. “Most of the time, they need to play wherever they go. So you shouldn’t be recruiting them unless you need them to play. That’s the way I look at it because we’ve always been [about] recruit young players and develop them. I still think that concept of having a great program that develops people, that develops good students and careers, develops football players who have a chance to play at the next level, I still think those things create the most value for players.

“So that’s what we try to stay focused on. Hopefully, because players recognize that, they see that they have a better chance to be successful if they stay with that in terms of creating value for their future. I don’t think we’ve changed the way we recruit freshmen or incoming players from high school.”

Nick Saban on recruiting the transfer portal: ‘There has to be a fit’

Saban also noted there’s a reason players leave their previous schools, so coaches have to have roles for them if they want to land their commitment. However, there are still similarities to recruiting transfers and recruiting at the high school level.

“I do think that opportunity to play and to have a role on a team or an older player who is going to transfer in your program and only be there for a year or two is much more important,” Saban said. “You want them to continue to develop so that they create value and they have to buy into the principles and values of the organization and they’re going to help them do that personally, academically and athletically. But at the same time, the reason they’re leaving wherever they’re leaving is because they’re looking for a better opportunity. So therefore, you have to have an opportunity.

“There has to be a fit. You’re going to get guys, they’re not going to be happy when they get here because they’re not going to have a role, the very role that they were looking for. So you’ve got to make sure that they’re a good fit. But I think that’s important when you hire somebody to be on your coaching staff. It’s the same kind of deal. I do think it’s a little bit different, in that regard.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Once again, Nick Saban is right

Across the world of college football, both those in media and fans, are quick to proclaim when Nick Saban is wrong. Alabama football fans know Saban is rarely wrong, so we don’t pay undue attention to the negative comments about CFB’s GOAT. But the persistent negativism can cloud...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama targets make big cuts in recruitment, What is next for the Tide on recruiting trail?

Multiple top Alabama football targets made big cuts to their top schools’ list recently as the Crimson Tide continued to push forward on the recruiting trail. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at where Alabama stands with those recruits on the latest episode of “The Process.” Smith also discussed a prospect who is on flip watch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

College Football Analyst Ranks The Country's No. 1 Head Coaching Job

College football analysts love their rankings. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season... "This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer. We know this isn't correct. There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan ready to announce commitment choice

Alabama football’s four-star quarterback target, Dylan Lonergan will announce his commitment at 3 p.m. CST LIVE on CBS Sports HQ. Lonergan is a product of Brookwood High School In Georgia. He will choose between Alabama, South Carolina and Stanford. A commitment from him would give Alabama two 2023 quarterback pledges.
BROOKWOOD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Stillman College Keeps Local Standout Baseball Player

TUSCALOOSA-- Tuscaloosa County High School standout Jon Hayden Raper officially signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Stillman College. Raper made the commitment official on July 6 in front of many friends and family who were in attendance to support the young man's decision to continue his baseball career.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville set for tough 7A schedule

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor ALABASTER — It’s no secret that Hewitt-Trussville will have some adjustments to make on offense for the 2022 season. The Huskies lost their starting quarterback, top two running backs, top two receivers, tight end and three starting linemen to graduation. Head coach Josh Floyd says the Huskies return only two […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

What The World Games athletes are eating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has been tapped with feeding and housing thousands of The World Games athletes. UAB leaders said it’s a feat that includes serving 10,000 meals to up to 3,400 diners per day, navigating labor and supply chain challenges and meeting impeccable food safety standards, all while serving meals that are both delicious and nutritious for competitors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Always College Football#Transfer Portal Rankings#Lsu
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the 13-Year-Old Accepted to UAB Medical School

Alena Wicker may only be 13, but she’s been busy. A nominee for TIME’s Top Kid of the Year, the college student and founder of The Brown STEM Girl foundation just made history as the youngest Black person to be accepted into medical school. The 13-year-old college junior...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman, 4 children injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa drivers are encouraged to avoid the area off exit 76 in front of the Pilot Travel Center after five people, including four children, were injured after two car accidents Wednesday morning. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the first accident occurred around 7:32 a.m....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in murder of 22-year-old man in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man back in June. Jarvas Henderson, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with the murder of Justin Jai Brown on June 19. Police found Brown lying on the ground in the 5900 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
wbrc.com

Arrest made in Trussville bank robbery

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is accused of robbing a bank in Trussville on Friday, July 8, 2022, according to the Trussville Police Department. Officers said on Friday July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:36 p.m. the PNC Bank located at 3501 Roosevelt Boulevard was robbed. The suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun but never showed it during the robbery, according to investigators.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Killed Wednesday When Train Strikes Car

A Tuscaloosa man was killed early Wednesday morning when his car was struck by a train outside the downtown area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said it appears the driver was crossing railroad tracks near the intersection of 16th Street and Queen City Avenue when he was struck by a passing train.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Commission Indicates It Will Look for Alternate Absentee Voting Space After Clerk Alleges Voter Suppression

Bessemer Absentee Voting Clerk Karen Dunn Burks had a hug for every member of the Jefferson County Commission present after the panel settled on a resolution to a contentious disagreement over where absentee voting will take place in Bessemer. During its meeting Tuesday at the Bessemer Justice Center, commissioners moved...
BESSEMER, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy