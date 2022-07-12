ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Numbers released for Georgia Bulldog newcomers

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
Georgia Football updated its online roster this week to include the numbers of its newcomers in the Class of 2022. Twelve Bulldogs joined the team this summer after 18 enrolled early and participated in spring practice. Here are all of their numbers as well as their listed height and weight.

New Numbers

Andrew Paul – No. 3 (5-foot-11, 220 pounds)

Marvin Jones Jr. – No. 7 (6-foot-5, 250 pounds)

Jaheim Singletary – No. 9 (6-foot-1, 175 pounds)

Julian Humphrey – No. 12 (6-foot-0, 190 pounds)

Darris Smith – No. 19 (6-foot-5, 225 pounds)

Branson Robinson – No. 22 (5-foot-10, 220 pounds)

E.J. Lightsey – No. 25 (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)

Marcus Washington Jr. – No. 28 (6-foot-1, 185 pounds)

Christen Miller – No. 52 (6-foot-4, 295 pounds)

Drew Bobo – No. 74 (6-foot-5, 290 pounds)

Cole Speer – No. 83 (5-foot-11, 185 pounds)

Dillon Bell – No. 86 (6-foot-0, 210 pounds)

Georgia Early Enrollees

* Early enrollee numbers have been known for quite some time considering they were on campus for practice in the spring, but we review them for you below *

Oscar Delp – No. 4 (6-foot-5, 225 pounds)

Daylen Everette – No. 6 (6-foot-1, 190 pounds)

Jalon Walker – No. 11 (6-foot-2, 225 pounds)

Mykel Williams – No. 13 (6-foot-5, 250 pounds)

Gunner Stockton – No. 14 (6-foot-1, 210 pounds)

C.J. Madden – No. 16 (6-foot-4, 230 pounds)

C.J. Smith – No. 18 (6-foot-3, 175 pounds)

JaCorey Thomas – No. 20 (6-foot-0, 200 pounds)

De’Nylon Morrissette – No. 23 (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)

Malaki Starks – No. 24 (6-foot-1, 205 pounds)

C.J. Washington – No. 27 (6-foo-1, 220 pounds)

Jacob Hood – No. 64 (6-foot-8, 350 pounds)

Aliou Bah – No. 66 (6-foot-5, 330 pounds)

Earnest Greene – No. 71 (6-foot-4, 330 pounds)

Griffin Scroggs – No. 72 (6-foot-3, 315 pounds)

Shone Washington – No. 95 (6-foot-4, 300 pounds)

Bear Alexander – No. 99 (6-foot-3, 315 pounds)

Brett Thorson – No. 99 (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)

The Bulldogs’ Class of 2022 finished the cycle ranked No. 3 overall and No. 3 in the SEC behind Texas A&M and Alabama. With 30 signees, (4 five-stars, 19 four-stars, 7 three-stars), Georgia is up to 88 players on scholarship according to our records.

Person
Dillon Bell
