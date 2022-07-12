ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL scout praises Auburn on hiring former Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn made a huge move on Monday, bringing Cowboys National Scout Drew Fabianich from Dallas to the Plains to be their General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development.

The move was met with great praise, as Jim Nagy — former NFL scout and Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl — took to Twitter to share his opinion.

“Drew is a great addition for @AuburnFootball,” wrote Nagy. “He brings high level of expertise to @CoachHarsin’s football operation. Smart programs are adding NFL scouts as most are shifting to more of a pro personnel model.”

Moreover, Fabianich had been with the Dallas Cowboys organization since 2004, spanning nearly two decades with the NFL organization. Now, he’s taking his talents to the college game amid multiple NFL offers.

Continuing, Bryan Harsin is adding Fabianich as the Tigers continue to build their recruiting staff and attempt to compete in the recruiting arms race within the SEC. Now, they bring in one of the top scouts from inside the NFL, being part of 18 drafts with the Cowboys. Fabianich has been part of drafts that include Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, and DeMarcus Ware. It’s an impressive resume.

Fabianich will now wear multiple hats on the Plains, serving as a general manager first. Recruiting will be a huge aspect but so will the transfer portal. As the Director of Football Scouting, Auburn will now have somebody looking at current college players who are looking for new homes. Fabianich will be the one running the show.

Most importantly, this shows what is to come in college football. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned on Twitter, programs are beginning to look more and more like NFL franchises. He says Fabianich “won’t be the last” to jump from the NFL into the college ranks.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin comments on offseason drama

As his future was very publicly put into question this offseason, Harsin tried to focus on what’s ahead of him. Even after it was revealed that he was staying, Harsin had work to do. The situation resulted in a lot of discussion and distractions for the program, but Harsin has kept his focus on the field. He knows that’s ultimately what he is here to do.

“Well listen, number one I think that’s always going to be something that people speculate in many programs. Like who the decision-makers are,” Harsin said. “More so at Auburn from what I’ve learned. But at the same time, like I’m here to coach football. I’m here to lead this team, I’m here to help build this program.

“So from that standpoint, I don’t get into too much of those decisions and necessarily who’s making them. To me, everybody has a responsibility. I’ve got bosses, that’s one thing I understand as well. I’ve got things that I need to do as the football coach here. People make decisions.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.

