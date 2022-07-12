Former Buckeyes OL Evan Blankenship details country music journey

The Tim May Podcast with Evan Blankenship. (Evan Blankenship/Facebook)

COLUMBUS — The offseason is beginning to wind down for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes are gearing up for another crack at the College Football Playoff.

But that doesn’t mean the Tim May Podcast has to turn its full focus onto the 2022 Ohio State football program just yet. No, Tim is back with a perfect offseason episode that blends college football and country music.

Tim welcomes Evan Blankenship, who played football for the Buckeyes from 2007 to 2011 before forming the band North to Nashville. Blankenship moved to Nashville after his playing career before moving back to Columbus in 2017. Since then, his music career has taken off, and his band often opens for big names in country music.

Evan and Tim have a multi-layered conversation about football, music, life and the state of the Buckeyes football program.

What has post-football life been like for the former Ohio State player? How has he transitioned into music — and thrived in it? What is on the horizon for Evan Blankenship as his music career unfolds? And what does he think about the Buckeyes this offseason? All of that is answered in the latest show. Oh, and Tim May made sure to ask him for his thoughts on Big Ten expansion — and he had Evan sing a verse of his new song.

You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast. It dives into a unique former Ohio State player as he excels in the latest chapter of his life and career.

Check it out in the link below and find more episodes of the Tim May Podcast on our YouTube channel.

All Lettermen Row video content can be found on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel. Subscribe to be notified when new videos are uploaded.