The Emporia Reds 13U team recently took second place at the USSSA State Tournament at the Johnson County 3 & 2 Baseball facility in Lenexa. “We opened up state play against the number one team in the state (from Crawford County) and lost that game, 3-1,” head coach BJ Sweet said. “But the boys played really, really well that game. Then we played a couple of decent teams but just came up a little bit short in the championship game, which we didn’t start playing until close to 10:00 that night. So, I think we were running on fumes at that point.”

