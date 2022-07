CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling your home amid record-high temperatures this summer can be costly. As people look to beat the heat, here are some practical ways to be energy efficient this summer. There’s been a global rise in the price of energy so using it wisely is the best way to save money. Simple actions like replacing appliances with more energy-efficient ones, keeping the refrigerator door closed as much as possible, and doing laundry with cold water can help lower utility bills.

