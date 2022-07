Looking for a place to relax and enjoy a delicious cocktail after a long day?. Look no further than Happy Hour at one of these trendy spots in South Beach. From classic martinis to creative concoctions, you’re sure to find a drink to suit your taste. And what goes better with a cocktail than a tasty appetizer? Whether you’re looking for something light or something hearty, you’re sure to find something to satisfy your hunger. So whether you’re looking for a place to unwind after work or a place to enjoy a night out on the town, be sure to check out one of these Happy Hours in South Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO