City to host outreach event for Detroit-based businesses to share unique program for contract opportunities

City Council President Mary Sheffield and Detroit’s Office of Contracting and Procurement to host event focusing on Detroit-based businesses.

Attendees will learn about City’s Supply Schedule contract opportunities and how to qualify.

Free event to be held in-person at Considine Center on July 11. Registration required.

City Council President Mary Sheffield and the Office of Contracting and Procurement are hosting an event to share key information about the City’s Supply Schedule contract opportunities that are open to Detroit-based businesses. The outreach event is free to attend and will be held 5-7 p.m. July 11 at the Considine Center, 8904 Woodward Ave.

Participants will learn how to qualify for the Supply Schedule listing that gives pre-approved companies based and headquartered in Detroit access to contract opportunities for goods and services that are needed on a cyclical basis. Businesses that specialize in the following areas should attend this outreach:

Grounds Maintenance

Janitorial

Security

Moving Services

Medical Supplies

Among City of Detroit staff presenting will be LaTonia Stewart-Limmitt, with the Office of Contracting and Procurement; Danasia Neal with the Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity (CRIO) Department; and Crystal Perkins with the General Services Department.

"I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Office of Contracting and Procurement to deliver Detroit-based and -headquartered businesses the necessary information to effectively do business with the City. Prioritizing local based businesses is a chance to circulate dollars in Detroit’s economy," said Council President Sheffield. "I am confident this event will directly result in an influx of Detroit-based and/or headquartered businesses receiving contracts with the City and Detroit families being sustained through gainful employment."

"The Supply Schedule listing is a great way for pre-approved Detroit-based and -headquartered businesses to get contract work with the City more consistently," Stewart-Limmitt said. "At this event, we will show business owners how they can take part in the Supply Schedule program and what they need to qualify. This is yet another way the City of Detroit is creating opportunity for Detroiters. I hope we fill the room with business owners."

To attend the outreach, participants should register here: bit.ly/3OOkybs