Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, elsewhere with touching notes

By Athina Morris
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJt9X_0gcmlatK00
The man, who was spotted at a Waffle House in Midway, said he had been giving away the money since 2014. (Source: Kevin Cate)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s story about a stranger’s act of kindness is warming hearts around the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Cate recounted his experience with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway last week.

Cate, a former Barack Obama campaign spokesman and the son of WFLA anchor Keith Cate, said he saw the man sitting alone in a booth, attaching money to some notes.

When asked what he was up to, the man told Cate he had been handing out $1 and $5 bills to people he meets at Waffle House, his favorite restaurant, and elsewhere. The man did not share his name.

Each notes says “Love Every Body” in bold text. The man told Cate those were the last three words his mother said to him before she passed away.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you.’ She said ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing,” the man said, according to Cate.

Cate said the man prints and cuts out the notes every few days, and has given away more than $13,000 to strangers since 2014.

A number of people responded to Cate’s tweets to praise the man’s act of kindness.

“You have no idea how much I needed to read this. So much time spent doom scrolling on Twitter and feeling so sad and helpless about life. I forget the joy I have felt from helping those in need,” one person wrote.

“I just needed to tell you thank you for posting this. Ever since my sister was killed in the Boise mall shooting, it feels as though a snow ball effect has taken all of the light from the world,” a Twitter user who goes by Tiffany said. “This thread helped me remember the lights still here.”

Comments / 0

Bay News 9

Injured Hillsborough County girl flown home from Mexico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The lone survivor in a car crash in Mexico has returned home to her relatives in Tampa. Twelve-year old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia was seriously injured when her family’s vehicle was hit head on by a charter bus in Leon, Mexico. Her parents, Maria and Cruz,...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Clearwater Man About To “Get His Face Blown Off” Over Parking

5 days ago, in Clearwater, the gun wasn’t the problem. It was probably in a closet, a gun case, or on a rack, doing what guns do. Waiting for an emergency. The problem is the person WITH the gun. The 2nd Amendment argument is for this behavior. Gun safety protects us from firearms but where’s the safety from people and bad decisions? Thank you Stacey Gordon, for sharing this. Let’s say a service vendor is blocking your driveway, does he deserve to be shot? Does his daughter deserve to be spoken to this way, while threatening her dad with death? As we’ve all witnessed acts of insane, gun violence, are we sincerely okay with a weapon being brandished, in response to a driveway being blocked? Cowboys didn’t do that so it can’t be standard right here in Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
