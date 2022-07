The Virginia Department of Forestry has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. Since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008, this destructive forest pest – one of the worst to ever invade the U.S. – has destroyed millions of ash trees. The EAB has now been documented in nearly every county across the Commonwealth.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO