The 6 Best Amazon Prime Day Toaster Oven Deals 2022 for Toast—And Much More

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day, for me, is usually the day I get around to buying those things I never got around to earlier in the year—those little kitchen items that I don’t need at any particular time, but would definitely make my life in the kitchen easier and can be had for a good price. I’ve been wanting to replace my pizza wheel with a mezzaluna cutter for months and months. Lucky me, our favorite one is on sale. Pizza has become a weekly occurrence at my house (sometimes cooked on a pizza steel, sometimes in a Roccbox pizza oven), and with all that cutting, my now ancient Oxo pizza wheel has not only dulled, it’s actually chipped. It’s become basically a pusher of melted cheese, smearing it from one side of the pizza to the other (and may god have mercy on any toppings, which get more flattened at this point than cut). And while there’s personal preference involved in the selection of a wheel-style cutter or a mezzaluna one, to my mind, it’s no contest—a big rocking cutter works better than a wheel, and this one from Checkered Chef works particularly well. According to my colleague Wilder Davies, who tested this cutter along with all the rest for our product review, “you’ll feel like you moved to Napoli to hone your craft and came away with this shiny souvenir that you can wave around in the kitchen, covered in flour, while speaking Italian.” Sold.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO