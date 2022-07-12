ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 6 Best Amazon Prime Day Toaster Oven Deals 2022 for Toast—And Much More

By Emily Johnson
Epicurious
 2 days ago

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a new toaster oven, it’s lucky that Amazon Prime Day falls in the summer. Why? One, because Amazon Prime Day toaster...

www.epicurious.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early deals?

Calling all bargain-hunters: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just four days away – taking place between 12 and 13 July. The two-day sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in.
RETAIL
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Colorful Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Ahead of Prime Day—Save Up to $131 Right Now

A Le Creuset Dutch oven is often the one piece of high-end cookware every home cook and food lover pines for. And after being gifted a beautiful purple 5.5-quart model for my birthday, I'm living proof that it's a worthwhile investment that will pay off. Since these coveted Dutch ovens come with a steep price tag and rarely go on sale, finding them at a good price can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on three Le Creuset Dutch ovens ahead of Prime Day — and you won't want to miss out.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convection Oven#Fast Food#Toaster#Ovens#Epicurious#Instant
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
The Daily South

The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now, Starting at Just $20

Including markdowns on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, bedding, outdoor furniture, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is officially underway, and the 48-hour savings event features...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

KitchenAid Is Up to 52% Off for Prime Day (Yes, Including the Stand Mixer!)

KitchenAid has long been recognized as a leader in quality appliances for cooking and baking. Whether it’s their iconic stand mixer and attachments or add-on accessories to make life in the kitchen more efficient, the company offers a huge selection of tools for both novice and experienced home cooks. During Prime Day, KitchenAid is offering amazing discounts ranging from 30 to 60 percent off on everything from stand mixers to food choppers to mixing bowls. Whether you want to upgrade your own kitchen or are already thinking about the holiday gift giving season ahead, now’s the time to check out all the amazing KitchenAid deals:
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Epicurious

I’m Fed Up With My Terrible Stove, So I’m Buying an Induction Burner This Amazon Prime Day

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My apartment kitchen might be a good contestant on The Bachelorette: It’s sleek but substanceless. When I came to see the place, I definitely proved that I was in it for the wrong reasons. Beguiled by the fact that the range and fridge were stainless steel, and that the whole thing had recently been renovated, I failed to investigate whether they actually…worked well. In fact, the fridge leaks and the stove is electric, inconsistent, and cracked along the top.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly spring night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor...
LIFESTYLE
Epicurious

The Prime Day Vacuum Deal I Can’t Stop Sharing

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you have kids, pets, or a messy cook in your life and you’re wondering what Prime Day vacuum deal to snag today, you can stop wondering right now because the answer is the Tineco Floor One S5 wet-dry vacuum. Not only does this smart mop-vac eliminate the need for a multistep clean—it does a better job of cleaning hard floors than a broom, vacuum, and traditional mop combined. And right now you can get it for 30% off.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals on Dyson vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over. If you're looking to score a deal on a new vacuum cleaner, now...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fan deal: Stay cool, there’s 45 per cent off this IndyBest approved appliance

Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone...
ELECTRONICS
People

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven That Does It All Is 38% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Editor's Note: This popular Prime Day deal is temporarily out of stock! If you have your heart set on the Instant Pot Vortex, you can score the 8-quart model for $160. Check out more Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant pots here.
SHOPPING
Epicurious

For Amazon Prime Day, I’m Getting a Replacement Pizza Cutter, at Long Last

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day, for me, is usually the day I get around to buying those things I never got around to earlier in the year—those little kitchen items that I don’t need at any particular time, but would definitely make my life in the kitchen easier and can be had for a good price. I’ve been wanting to replace my pizza wheel with a mezzaluna cutter for months and months. Lucky me, our favorite one is on sale. Pizza has become a weekly occurrence at my house (sometimes cooked on a pizza steel, sometimes in a Roccbox pizza oven), and with all that cutting, my now ancient Oxo pizza wheel has not only dulled, it’s actually chipped. It’s become basically a pusher of melted cheese, smearing it from one side of the pizza to the other (and may god have mercy on any toppings, which get more flattened at this point than cut). And while there’s personal preference involved in the selection of a wheel-style cutter or a mezzaluna one, to my mind, it’s no contest—a big rocking cutter works better than a wheel, and this one from Checkered Chef works particularly well. According to my colleague Wilder Davies, who tested this cutter along with all the rest for our product review, “you’ll feel like you moved to Napoli to hone your craft and came away with this shiny souvenir that you can wave around in the kitchen, covered in flour, while speaking Italian.” Sold.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers

Whether you're a notorious coffee lover (who isn't?) or your family is just in need of an updated espresso station to meet all of your WFH coffee needs, you can't go wrong with investing in one of those coveted Keurig coffee makers — especially since they're on sale now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Act Fast: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and Calphalon Are Already on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you own a Dutch oven or not, you've probably heard about all the benefits of cooking with one. They're one of the most versatile pieces of cookware available, because they can be used to sear, bake, braise, deep fry, sauté, simmer, and roast. They're the ideal vessel to slowly braise a pot of short ribs and they do equally as well as a deep fryer for fritto misto. Dutch ovens can serve as a bread cloche, too — they create the perfect environment for bread to rise and form into a crispy, crunchy loaf. These high-quality cookers have an enameled surface that makes them naturally nonstick, and the bold colors make for a fun and elegant addition to any home kitchen.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy