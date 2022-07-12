ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Gerald McEntee, longtime president of AFSCME labor union, dies at 87

By Emily Langer
SFGate
 3 days ago

Gerald McEntee, a Philadelphia street cleaner's son who became one of the most influential labor leaders in the United States as president for three decades of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, died July 10 at his home in Naples, Fla. He was 87. The cause...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
City
Hollywood, FL
SFGate

NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Thursday made a direct plea to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Jayland Walker, a Black man who was killed last month by officers in Ohio in a hail of police gunfire.
AKRON, OH
SFGate

Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman.
CLARKSBURG, MD
SFGate

Deadline to block freight rail strike looms before Biden

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The deadline for President Joe Biden to intervene and keep 115,000 railroad workers from going on strike and disrupting deliveries of cars, crops, containers of imported goods and countless other products and raw materials is looming. Biden is widely expected to name a board of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Saunders
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Bill Clinton
SFGate

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin roiled his budget talks with Democratic leaders anew Wednesday, saying the latest inflation surge makes him “more cautious than I've ever been” about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers' costs even higher. The West Virginia Democrat, who single-handedly...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy