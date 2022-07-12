ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants OT Andrew Thomas 'prepared to be ready for training camp' after ankle surgery

By Kevin Patra
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the New York Giants offense to improve in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, it must get better play from the offensive line. Part of that comes with improvement from former first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who is coming off ankle surgery this offseason. Thomas recently told the...

