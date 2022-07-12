Mechanic gives roadmap to keep your car running smoothly

America, in case you haven’t heard, is in the midst of an e-bike boom. The Light Electric Vehicle Association reports in a recent study that the U.S. imported about 790,000 electric bicycles in 2021–a 70% increase over the year prior. For comparison, the U.S. imported 652,000 electric cars in 2021, making that year the second in a row where e-bike imports surpassed EV imports. And the trend doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon: Deloitte projects that 130 million e-bikes will be sold worldwide between 2020 and 2023.
