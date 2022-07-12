ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanic gives roadmap to keep your car running smoothly

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween inflation and parts shortages, car prices are sky-high....

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Borgeson's Bolt-On Big Box Straightens Out Dodge Ram Steering Issues

Third-generation Dodge Ram trucks (2003-2008) have amassed a loyal following since the first models rolled off the assembly line. They are strong, reliable workhorses, and owners love to lift and modify them. But like every vehicle, they have their own unique issues, one being steering "wander" and a shorter-than-expected duty cycle from the four-bolt-cover stock power-steering gearbox.
CARS
Fast Company

This intuitive, all-terrain e-bike could replace your car for short trips

America, in case you haven’t heard, is in the midst of an e-bike boom. The Light Electric Vehicle Association reports in a recent study that the U.S. imported about 790,000 electric bicycles in 2021–a 70% increase over the year prior. For comparison, the U.S. imported 652,000 electric cars in 2021, making that year the second in a row where e-bike imports surpassed EV imports. And the trend doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon: Deloitte projects that 130 million e-bikes will be sold worldwide between 2020 and 2023.
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

The Truth About Wheel Spacers, and How-To Properly Install Them

You hear a lot of rumors about the dangers of wheel spacers. But how many people do you personally know who have actually experienced a problem with them? Wheel spacers are used when the offset of the wheel is not ideal for the end package that you want. Whether it's because of too narrow of axles or not enough wheel offset, wheel spacers can put your tires and wheels where you want them to be under your fender.
CARS

