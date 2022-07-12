ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rage Against the Machine in Chicago: See Stunning Photos of Zack de la Rocha's Heroic Performance

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine have played many heroic shows, but last night's, at Chicago's 2022 United Center, will go down in history. On just the second stop of their massive "Public Service Announcement" reunion tour —...

Zack de la Rocha Soldiers On After Hurting Foot During Rage Against the Machine Show: ‘We Came Too F—in’ Far’

Rage Against the Machine fans waited more than a decade for their favorite musical molotov cocktail to hit the road again. And after kicking off their reunion tour on Saturday in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin, there was no way incendiary shouter/rapper Zack de la Rocha was going to let a little foot sprain deter him from serving up the fiery goods to a packed house at Chicago’s United Center during Monday night’s (July 11) second show of the Public Service Announcement Tour.
Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “No Shelter” For The First Time In 15 Years

Here’s how Rage Against The Machine got down in the ’90s: When asked to contribute a song to the soundtrack of a soulless and witless summer blockbuster, they came out with a towering banger about the way that mass-media consumerism renders us soulless and witless. Cynical? Self-contradictory? Sure! Plenty of people missed the band’s message, to the point where various clueless viral tweets still make it clear that some fans just never realized that these guys were leftists. But plenty of people caught that message, too, and it changed more than a few lives. And while Roland Emmerich’s utterly beat 1998 version of Godzilla is better off forgotten, Rage’s Godzilla-soundtrack banger “No Shelter” is perfectly capable of rocking an arena 24 years later.
Kathy Griffin, 61, And Former Adult Film Star Traci Lords, 54, Team Up For ‘Women Behind Bars’ Event As Kathy Shows Off Her Newly Repaired Voice

Rage Against The Machine in Fine, Typically Fierce Form During First Show in 11 Years

It’s been a decade since lyrical bomb throwers Rage Against the Machine took the stage together. But on Saturday night (July 9) at the sold-out Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin the reunited radical rockers appeared to show no signs of rust as they treated the crowd of 30,000-plus to a fierce set of classics spiked with their patented mix of take-no-prisoners messaging.
#Rage Against The Machine#Live Performances#Heroic Performance
First Listen: Duo Alain Zane is soulfully “Wunuvakine”

Queen’s Brian May teams up with 10CC’s Graham Gouldman on new space-themed track

