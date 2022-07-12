Rage Against the Machine in Chicago: See Stunning Photos of Zack de la Rocha's Heroic Performance

Here’s how Rage Against The Machine got down in the ’90s: When asked to contribute a song to the soundtrack of a soulless and witless summer blockbuster, they came out with a towering banger about the way that mass-media consumerism renders us soulless and witless. Cynical? Self-contradictory? Sure! Plenty of people missed the band’s message, to the point where various clueless viral tweets still make it clear that some fans just never realized that these guys were leftists. But plenty of people caught that message, too, and it changed more than a few lives. And while Roland Emmerich’s utterly beat 1998 version of Godzilla is better off forgotten, Rage’s Godzilla-soundtrack banger “No Shelter” is perfectly capable of rocking an arena 24 years later.

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO