The long-awaited Rage Against The Machine reunion tour is finally underway. After being delayed for two years because of the pandemic, Rage finally hit the road with Run The Jewels this past weekend. On Friday night, Rage played their first show in 11 years in East Troy, Wisconsin. The tour only got through that one show before hitting complications. Last night, during the second show of the tour, fearsome frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg early in the night. He still finished the show; he just did it sitting down.

EAST TROY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO