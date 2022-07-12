ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

By TJ Leverentz
 1 day ago
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and...

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

