Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34eem2_0gcmWq5T00

The Chicago White Sox (41-44) and Cleveland Guardians (42-42) meet for a Tuesday twin bill. Game 1 at Progressive Field is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Guardians Game 1 odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cleveland leads 5-1.

The White Sox allowed 8 runs in Monday’s series opener. Chicago had owned a 3.57 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over its previous 14 games.

The Guardians were 8 games over .500 (36-28) on June 22 and in 1st place in the AL Central, but they’re just 6-14 since that date and now trail the division-leading Minnesota Twins by 4 games.

White Sox at Guardians projected starters

RHP Davis Martin vs. RHP Shane Bieber

Martin (1-2, 4.29 ERA) has appeared in 5 games and is in line to make his 3rd start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 21 IP.

  • Last pitched for Chicago on June 21. Was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on June 22 and is expected to be recalled for this game.
  • Logged a 2.84 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 12 2/3 IP over 3 Triple-A turns since June 22.

Bieber (3-5, 3.44 ERA) has clocked a 1.20 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 through 96 2/3 IP over 16 starts.

  • Owns a 1.74 ERA and 39 K against 4 BB over his last 31 IP versus the White Sox.
  • Allowed 5 runs in 5 2/3 IP at the Detroit Tigers in his last start Wednesday.
  • Has clocked a 4.55 ERA over his last 5 starts.

White Sox at Guardians odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 7:58 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: White Sox +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Guardians -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): White Sox +1.5 (-155) | Guardians -1.5 (+125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

White Sox at Guardians picks and predictions

Prediction

White Sox 4, Guardians 3

On a breezy day with the wind aiding the moundsmen, the biggest lean on this game — and for other reasons — is on the Under.

With Bieber being off his game of late, the slimmest of leans is on the WHITE SOX (+130). However, consider holding out for a better price on either the money or run line.

Chicago +1.5 (-155) — like the ML play above — has just the slightest lean. Bettors who like to pair underdogs and Unders may want to track this price.

Both clubs have some underlying-analytics drag in their batting numbers. And Statcast quality-of-contact figures also call for both offenses to cool off.

Both bullpens are in good shape heading into this double-dip. BACK THE UNDER 8.5 (-122).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Comments / 0

 

