Last year was a nightmare for all hiring professionals, and unfortunately, the nightmare appears to be continuing in 2022 and likely into 2023 as well. During the 2021/2022 school year, school districts all over the country struggled to find enough bus drivers to meet their needs. To avoid suffering through the same problem this year, many of them are coming to the table with some big offers for new employees.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO