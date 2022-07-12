ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
truedakotan.com

Inflation putting most pain on South Dakotans who make the least

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic inflation that is driving up costs for basic necessities and which is having a much larger impact on young adults…
BRITTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases above 3,800; Hospitalizations up 23 in past week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,945 people have died during the pandemic, up five from 2,940 the previous week. New deaths include four men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (2). One new death was reported in the following counties: Bennett, Butte, Lawrence, Minnehaha and Stanley.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
Mix 97-3

One of the Biggest Caves in the World is Right Here in South Dakota

The State of South Dakota has some pretty famous attractions: Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, The Badlands, Black Hills, and the list goes on... One place that doesn't get mentioned nearly enough is this 'hidden gem' in the western part of the state. And most don't know that it's actually the third-largest cave on planet earth.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
96.5 The Walleye

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish.

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
GARRISON, ND
Mix 97-3

South Dakota to View Massive ‘Buck Supermoon’ Wednesday

Looks like South Dakota is in for another celestial treat again this week. The moon's orbit will be closer to Earth than usual on Wednesday (July 13), resulting in another supermoon for those of us stargazers here in the Sioux Empire. According to Dakota News Now, this month's full moon...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan fish hatcheries get new ship, $34 million for repairs

(The Center Square) – Michigan fish hatcheries will receive $34 million in the 2023 budget for infrastructure repairs and replacement of a 54-year-old survey vessel. “Michigan’s fish and aquatic habitats are among our state’s greatest natural, recreational and economic assets, and we must continue working together to protect them for future generations,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Together with the historic, $450 million investments in our parks and public lands under the Building Michigan Together Plan I signed earlier this year, our bipartisan budget represents a once-in-a-generation investment that will help us continue safeguarding our most precious natural resources.”
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia emergency SNAP allotments will continue through July

(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hot 104.7

This Poisonous Plant that Can Kill You is all Over South Dakota

It's always exciting to see colorful plants and flowers blooming around the Sioux Empire. However, some of these plants can be rather dangerous and ultimately toxic. Some of these harmful plants (which may actually be found all over South Dakota) can make you feel really ill even if you just touch them. They can be especially harmful to livestock.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Company behind Driftwood LNG will pay $125M for Haynesville Shale natural gas

The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46M by falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. James Clayton Wolf was charged July 7 in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ERCOT issues another conservation notice

Editor's Note: ERCOT originally issued the notice for 2 to 8 p.m. but later adjusted the time by 1 hour to end at 9 p.m. As extreme hot weather continues driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to limit their power usage.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy