Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Arizona

New residential construction in Richmond. Data shows that a shortage of homes in Virginia is driving up home prices and pushing buyers out of the market. (Sarah Vogelsong/ Virginia Mercury) A shortage of available homes in Virginia is pushing up prices and slowing sales, raising the risk of long-term affordability...
(The Center Square) – Some small Virginia businesses are expressing pessimism about the future as the economy grapples with soaring inflation, record-high gas prices and an ongoing labor shortage. The National Federation of Independent Business released a national survey, which shows the Small Business Optimism Index dropping by 3.6...
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has one of the fastest growing unfunded state pension debt for things like retired public employee health care coverage, according to a new report. The American Legislative Exchange Council report ranked Tennessee as having the second-fastest growing section of pension debt referred to as...
(The Center Square) – An economic storm is coming and the state of Illinois could do more to be better prepared. That’s the warning from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce after sustained historic inflation. Inflation set another 40-year record Wednesday with the consumer price index up 9.1% over...
(The Center Square) — Georgia isn’t immune to the highest inflation in decades, and local pundits say the federal government is at least partly to blame. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 1.3% in June and 9.1% over the last 12 months. Both increases are seasonally adjusted.
(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Editor's Note: ERCOT originally issued the notice for 2 to 8 p.m. but later adjusted the time by 1 hour to end at 9 p.m. As extreme hot weather continues driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to limit their power usage.
(The Center Square) – The superintendent of a Florida school district and a spokesperson both said the district has cut its operating expenses due to a drop in the budget. Superintendent Mark Mullins of Brevard Public Schools said the operating expenses for the district had been cut for the sixth consecutive year by more than $3.5 million.
The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
(The Center Square) – Federal funding for small businesses in Alabama is now available. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced the launch of the Small Business Grant Program, administered by the Alabama Innovation Corporation, is accepting applications for Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Businesses can apply for up to $250,000.
(The Center Square) — Illegal gambling continues to thrive in the United States because of states like Georgia that ban betting on sports. That’s according to a new report from the Consumer Choice Center, an advocacy group fighting for "lifestyle freedom, innovative technologies, and smart regulation." The group looked at all 50 states to evaluate how consumer-friendly their sports betting markets are and, unsurprisingly, Georgia ranked last.
(The Center Square) – ComEd customers will start seeing monthly checks from the utility company as they are required to pay back $434 million over the next three years. The payments come from excess deferred income taxes collected by the company as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The plan comes after the Illinois Commerce Commission approved nearly $485 million in tax refunds to the state's electric customers beginning in 2023.
(The Center Square) – Those in food deserts in Illinois may eventually find an oasis thanks to a new program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation establishing the Healthy Foods Access Program to help fill gaps in the food map. A cooperation between the Department of Human Services and...
(The Center Square) — A plan to chart the future of energy in North Carolina is facing pushback from several sides, from those concerned about increasing costs to environmental advocates skeptical it will meet mandated emissions reductions. Duke Energy released a series of plans to cut carbon emissions by...
(The Center Square) – New York’s Medicaid program failed to pursue repayment for up to $292 million in claims that could have been billed to private insurance. That’s according to an audit report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. DiNapoli’s office examined pharmacy claims paid by...
(The Center Square) – The current split regulatory structure of Utah's medical cannabis industry has created recurring struggles with the supply chain that could be streamlined if all regulations were under one governing body, state lawmakers were told. Under the current regulatory structure, the industry is overseen by two...
Higher-than-normal rainfall prompted the S.C. Drought Response Committee, meeting via conference call on July 13, to downgrade the drought status for 29 counties in South Carolina. Many of the counties were just upgraded on June 30. The Drought Response Committee tries to avoid going in and out of drought stages...
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana abortion clinic plans to resume abortions on Thursday after a state judge who took over a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban granted a new temporary restraining order blocking the law. East Baton Rouge District Judge Don Johnson on Tuesday granted...
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas officials are seeking proposals from educational and treatment providers to assist in helping Arkansans with gambling disorders. In November 2018 voters approved Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution which requires the Arkansas Racing Commission to provide at least $200,000 annually for educational programs and compulsive gambling disorder treatment.
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has modified his COVID-19 executive orders “to ensure governments are resuming normal operations.” The move relaxes the vaccine or testing mandates in some other areas, but not others. Pritzker has implemented a series of executive orders since March 2020, with...
