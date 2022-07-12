Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – ComEd customers will start seeing monthly checks from the utility company as they are required to pay back $434 million over the next three years. The payments come from excess deferred income taxes collected by the company as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The plan comes after the Illinois Commerce Commission approved nearly $485 million in tax refunds to the state's electric customers beginning in 2023.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO