ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jamie Raskin told NBC News' Ali Vitali that Trump's White House counsel...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Red Hot Cinnamon
1d ago

Where it began, I can't begin to knowing....But then I know it's growing strongWas in the spring.....And spring became the summer.....Who'd have believed you'd come along.... Truth, touching Truth....Reaching out, touching me, touching you...Sweet Cassidy...!Good times never seemed so goodI've been inclined.....To believe they never wouldBut now AMERICA BELIEVES CASSIDY HUTCHINSON 🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Politics Federal#Nbc News
CBS News

John Bolton says Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone should testify before Jan. 6 committee

Former national security adviser John Bolton thinks the man who was White House counsel on Jan. 6, 2021, Pat Cipollone, should appear before the House select committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol that day. His comments come after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee that Cipollone raised multiple concerns about former President Trump's actions in the days before and after January 6.
POTUS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP leaders are literally speechless about the good news on jobs

President Joe Biden held a White House event on Friday to sign an executive order on abortion access, but before getting to the topic at hand, the Democrat wanted to focus some attention on an unrelated matter: the latest good news on job creation. From Biden’s remarks:. “Today, the...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

January 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar says rioter will testify TODAY that if they had found Mike Pence during Capitol assault they would have 'probably killed him'

Thursday's hearing on the January 6th insurrection will include testimony from a rioter, who will say if they had found Mike Pence that day they 'probably would have killed him.'. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who sits on the House committee investigating the origins of the insurrection, said the rioter is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Judge tells Lindsey Graham he must testify in grand jury probe

Last week, a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the subpoena, dismissing the local investigation as “all politics.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

An MSNBC panel discusses Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' hard-to-define role in the January 6th and the new piece of testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson in the seventh hearing that shows when Meadows realized Donald Trump had lost the election and turned to find other means to preserve Trump's power. July 13, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy