ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions training camp position preview: Running back

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnSWy_0gcmPJeJ00

Up next in the Detroit Lions 2022 training camp preview series is arguably the deepest position on the entire roster: running back.

The Lions have a nice group of diversely skilled backs under RB coach Duce Staley, a reflection on the coach himself as a player. Detroit deploys multiple backs without a traditional lead or bell-cow back, so having depth is important.

This group also features what figures to be one of the biggest training camp battles for a roster spot or two. A lot depends on how many RBs the Lions decide to keep, which means special teams get factored in strongly after the top two roster locks.

D'Andre Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEQeD_0gcmPJeJ00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Swift is the flashy member of the Lions’ “thunder and lightning” combination in the backfield. He topped 1,000 combined yards in his second season and leads the Lions with 17 touchdowns since 2020.

Swift is rocked up like a power back, but that’s not his game. In fact, he’s proven to be quite ineffective between the tackles. Swift wins in space, where he can use his acceleration and quickness to avoid contact. Toss plays, outside zone reads and swing/screen passes are Swift’s bread and butter.

The Lions’ new-look offense under OC Ben Johnson will use Swift more in this capacity. Detroit fans can be forgiven for seeing strong parallels between Swift and how the team used Theo Riddick in the Jim Caldwell coaching era. Swift could very well lead the Lions in receptions in 2022 even with the upgraded receiving corps, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Swift get more yards as a receiver than a rusher this season.

Jamaal Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhE0Q_0gcmPJeJ00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Williams is the rolling thunder to Swift’s lightning. Detroit’s leading rusher in 2021, Williams was consistent at grinding out yards between the tackles and quite effective in short-yardage situations.

His overall average of 3.9 YPC was weighed down by a poor finish after Williams battled through a thigh injury and a bout with COVID-19 that each caused him to miss two games. Williams is a capable receiver with soft hands but not an elusive guy like Swift after the catch.

The Lions value Williams’ effervescent personality and high football IQ more than fantasy football pundits will like. His running style takes its toll on both defenses but also Williams himself, so using him judiciously is important, too.

Craig Reynolds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBXVd_0gcmPJeJ00
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Reynolds burst onto the scene when injuries sidelined both Swift and Williams late in the season. Given an opportunity to show what he can do, Reynolds promptly set the Lions record for most rushing yards in the first two games in Detroit–more than Billy Sims or Barry Sanders in their debut years.

An imposing physical presence, Reynolds runs with power and balance through contact. He’s not a breakaway threat and struggled after the strong two-game debut when teams got better at taking away his cut lane. During the recent minicamp, Reynolds showed off better receiving skills and lateral quickness.

Jermar Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ewMS_0gcmPJeJ00

Jefferson is back for a second season in Detroit after getting scant usage as a seventh-round rookie. He has good burst and quickness through the hole and also can reliably catch the ball. There is power behind his pads, too.

Jefferson’s roster status with the Lions is at very real risk for two primary reasons: pass protection and special teams. If he improves at those, Jefferson has the talent as a runner to stick in Detroit and contribute more than the 15 carries he got a year ago. If not, expect him to be in another NFL city in 2022.

Godwin Igwebuike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iOLy_0gcmPJeJ00

Igwebuike preserved his roster spot a year ago by transitioning from safety to running back, a position he last played in high school. To stick around in 2022, Igwebuike cannot fumble away his chances.

Ball security marred Igwebuike’s promise in limited opportunities last season. He’s the fastest of the RBs and has vision and toughness expected of a guy who has also played defense, but two fumbles and a dropped pass in 25 total touches are not going to cut it. Igwebuike is penciled in as the team’s primary kick return option and that’s likely where his roster fate will be determined. He faces some fresh competition for the return role, too.

Greg Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLkxX_0gcmPJeJ00
Lions running back Greg Bell catches a pass during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

An undrafted rookie from San Diego State, Bell has fought through a lot to make it to Detroit. Major foot and eye injuries slowed down his development, as did a transfer from Nebraska to SDSU after a JUCO stint.

Bell’s realistic goal should be to earn a spot on the practice squad. He’s got a similar profile to Reynolds and Williams as a runner, though he needs to show more consistent burst and aggression to the point of attack. Special teams play will be critical for the UDFA.

Jason Cabinda (FB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfXdz_0gcmPJeJ00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cabinda goes unchallenged as the team’s fullback. A converted linebacker, Cabinda also showed he can play some tight end in a pinch. Because the Lions don’t have much proven depth at TE, that’s a valuable trait that could earn him a few more than the seven total touches he got a year ago. He’s a valued leadership presence and a dedicated primary special teamer, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: It's An 'Outrage' 1 QB Was Left Off Top 10 List

A recent ESPN poll of NFL personnel resulted in a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. But one player's absence from the list has Fox's Colin Cowherd "outraged." On Monday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd examined the list and found issues with some of the players there. But it was the absence of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that got him a bit heated.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Barry Sanders
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Jamaal Williams#American Football#The Detroit Lions 2022#Rb#Shoul
thecomeback.com

Panthers release QB following Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday following his trade, but in order to become a member of the roster, that means that someone else had to be removed from it. Unfortunately, that meant that the NFL team waived undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Davis Cheek. Cheek, who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Fans Already Upset About Losing 2 Iconic Bottles

The 2022 season is sort of a fresh start for the Pittsburgh Steelers. No, head coach Mike Tomlin won’t go anywhere especially after making the playoffs last season. However, everyone and everything around him seems to be changing. His longtime starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, has retired and a battle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy