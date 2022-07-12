Lions training camp position preview: Running back

Up next in the Detroit Lions 2022 training camp preview series is arguably the deepest position on the entire roster: running back.

The Lions have a nice group of diversely skilled backs under RB coach Duce Staley, a reflection on the coach himself as a player. Detroit deploys multiple backs without a traditional lead or bell-cow back, so having depth is important.

This group also features what figures to be one of the biggest training camp battles for a roster spot or two. A lot depends on how many RBs the Lions decide to keep, which means special teams get factored in strongly after the top two roster locks.

D'Andre Swift

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Swift is the flashy member of the Lions’ “thunder and lightning” combination in the backfield. He topped 1,000 combined yards in his second season and leads the Lions with 17 touchdowns since 2020.

Swift is rocked up like a power back, but that’s not his game. In fact, he’s proven to be quite ineffective between the tackles. Swift wins in space, where he can use his acceleration and quickness to avoid contact. Toss plays, outside zone reads and swing/screen passes are Swift’s bread and butter.

The Lions’ new-look offense under OC Ben Johnson will use Swift more in this capacity. Detroit fans can be forgiven for seeing strong parallels between Swift and how the team used Theo Riddick in the Jim Caldwell coaching era. Swift could very well lead the Lions in receptions in 2022 even with the upgraded receiving corps, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Swift get more yards as a receiver than a rusher this season.

Jamaal Williams

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Williams is the rolling thunder to Swift’s lightning. Detroit’s leading rusher in 2021, Williams was consistent at grinding out yards between the tackles and quite effective in short-yardage situations.

His overall average of 3.9 YPC was weighed down by a poor finish after Williams battled through a thigh injury and a bout with COVID-19 that each caused him to miss two games. Williams is a capable receiver with soft hands but not an elusive guy like Swift after the catch.

The Lions value Williams’ effervescent personality and high football IQ more than fantasy football pundits will like. His running style takes its toll on both defenses but also Williams himself, so using him judiciously is important, too.

Craig Reynolds

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Reynolds burst onto the scene when injuries sidelined both Swift and Williams late in the season. Given an opportunity to show what he can do, Reynolds promptly set the Lions record for most rushing yards in the first two games in Detroit–more than Billy Sims or Barry Sanders in their debut years.

An imposing physical presence, Reynolds runs with power and balance through contact. He’s not a breakaway threat and struggled after the strong two-game debut when teams got better at taking away his cut lane. During the recent minicamp, Reynolds showed off better receiving skills and lateral quickness.

Jermar Jefferson

Jefferson is back for a second season in Detroit after getting scant usage as a seventh-round rookie. He has good burst and quickness through the hole and also can reliably catch the ball. There is power behind his pads, too.

Jefferson’s roster status with the Lions is at very real risk for two primary reasons: pass protection and special teams. If he improves at those, Jefferson has the talent as a runner to stick in Detroit and contribute more than the 15 carries he got a year ago. If not, expect him to be in another NFL city in 2022.

Godwin Igwebuike

Igwebuike preserved his roster spot a year ago by transitioning from safety to running back, a position he last played in high school. To stick around in 2022, Igwebuike cannot fumble away his chances.

Ball security marred Igwebuike’s promise in limited opportunities last season. He’s the fastest of the RBs and has vision and toughness expected of a guy who has also played defense, but two fumbles and a dropped pass in 25 total touches are not going to cut it. Igwebuike is penciled in as the team’s primary kick return option and that’s likely where his roster fate will be determined. He faces some fresh competition for the return role, too.

Greg Bell

Lions running back Greg Bell catches a pass during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

An undrafted rookie from San Diego State, Bell has fought through a lot to make it to Detroit. Major foot and eye injuries slowed down his development, as did a transfer from Nebraska to SDSU after a JUCO stint.

Bell’s realistic goal should be to earn a spot on the practice squad. He’s got a similar profile to Reynolds and Williams as a runner, though he needs to show more consistent burst and aggression to the point of attack. Special teams play will be critical for the UDFA.

Jason Cabinda (FB)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cabinda goes unchallenged as the team’s fullback. A converted linebacker, Cabinda also showed he can play some tight end in a pinch. Because the Lions don’t have much proven depth at TE, that’s a valuable trait that could earn him a few more than the seven total touches he got a year ago. He’s a valued leadership presence and a dedicated primary special teamer, too.