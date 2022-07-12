ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Weed Killer Glyphosate Found in Most Americans' Urine

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGNnj_0gcmL1Py00

TUESDAY, July 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) – More than 80% of Americans have a widely used herbicide lurking in their urine, a new government study suggests.

The chemical, known as glyphosate, is “probably carcinogenic to humans,” the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has said . Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, a well-known weed killer.

The U.S. National Nutrition Examination Survey found the herbicide in 1,885 of 2,310 urine samples that were representative of the U.S. population. Nearly a third of the samples came from children ages 6 to 18.

“Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the country, yet unto now we had very little data on exposure,” said Alex Temkin, a toxicologist at the Environmental Working Group, in a statement issued Monday. “Children in the U.S. are regularly exposed to this cancer-causing weedkiller through the food they eat virtually every day.”

“The Environmental Protection Agency should take concrete regulatory action to dramatically lower the levels of glyphosate in the food supply and protect children’s health,” Temkin added.

Traces of the herbicide have previously been found in kids' cereals , baby formula, organic beer and wine, hummus and chickpeas .

German pharmaceutical company Bayer purchased the Roundup brand when it bought the agrochemical company Monsanto in 2018, CBS News reported.

In 2020, the EPA determined that the chemical was not a serious health risk and “not likely” to cause cancer in humans. However, a federal appeals court ordered the EPA to reexamine those findings last month, CBS News reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected Bayer’s bid to shut down ongoing lawsuits over whether the herbicide causes cancer. The justices also let a $25 million judgment on behalf of a California man stand. In that case, the plaintiff said he developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma from decades of using Roundup on his property, CBS News reported.

So far, Bayer has won four cases in state courts where plaintiffs alleged that Roundup caused their cancer, CBS News said.

The company continues to assert that the herbicide is safe, but plans to replace it in Roundup intended for residential use beginning next year. The chemical will still be included in products meant for professional and farm use.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on glyphosate .

SOURCE: CBS News

Was this page helpful?

Comments / 0

Related
People

Weed-Killing Chemical Found in Majority of Americans' Urine, New CDC Study Finds

The majority of Americans have traces of a weed-killing chemical in their urine, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a unit of the CDC, detailed a new analysis that found 80% of urine samples — 1,885 of 2,310 samples collected from children and adults between 2013 and 2014 — had detectable levels of glyphosate.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Monsanto#Weed Killer#Cancer Research#Glyphosate#Healthday#German#Bayer#Cbs News
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Weedkiller Chemical Found in Majority of People’s Urine

July 12, 2022 -- A commonly used weed killer showed up in more than 80 percent of more than 2,300 people tested for a national survey, including children as young as 6. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found glyphosate in the urine samples of 1,885 of 2,310 people tested. Almost a third of the samples came from minors. The survey is part of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cancer
AFP

As Covid surges in US, health officials say vaccines remain key

Faced with a doubling of Covid hospitalizations in recent months, US health authorities reiterated the need Tuesday for vaccine vigilance to fight the pandemic, even as the jabs' immunity against new Omicron subvariants remains unclear. While they do not appear to be more severe than previous variants, "we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune-evading," Walensky said, although she added that vaccination and booster effectiveness against severe illness and death likely remains high with the new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Nina Otero-Warren – Latina champion of women's voting rights and education in New Mexico – will soon grace US quarters

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on Aug. 15, 2022. Here, Anna María Nogar, professor of Hispanic Southwest studies at the University of New Mexico, writes about Otero-Warren’s work and legacy. 1. How did Otero-Warren contribute to women’s political rights? Otero-Warren tirelessly advocated in...
SANTA FE, NM
Agriculture Online

Do seed treatments pay off?

Central Indiana farmers soaked up warm temperatures and sunshine as they worked fields in mid-April 2021. “There was a lot of planting going on at that time, including soybeans,” says Christian Krupke, a Purdue University entomologist. Farmers have trended toward early soybean planting when weather permits to capture more yield potential, he adds.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Adverse reactions to BNT162b2 mild, moderate for 5- to 11-year-olds

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, most reported adverse events to BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination are mild-to-moderate, with few reports of myocarditis, according to a study recently published in Pediatrics. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response Team in Atlanta, and...
KIDS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy