Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers, Reds Have Discussed Luis Castillo Trade

RealGM
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers have held preliminary trade...

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Pays His Respects to Mike Brito

Last week, the Dodgers family lost an absolute legend with the passing of long-time scout Mike Brito. An iconic staple at Dodger Stadium for years with his Panama hat and radar gun behind home plate, Brito was also instrumental in discovering several Latin players who went on to do great things in Los Angeles.
Fox News

MLB All-Star Game: Yankees lead way with 6 players, Shohei Ohtani again picked for 2 positions

In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. "I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special," Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. "I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it."
MLB
Yardbarker

Analysis: Are Mariners Legit Contenders to Land Luis Castillo?

The Mariners should absolutely be talking to the Reds about star pitcher Luis Castillo; and according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, they have engaged in conversations. Castillo would instantly fulfill the long-established desire by general manager Jerry Dipoto to add "an arm that would pitch closer to the top of [Seattle's] rotation than the bottom."
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Donovan Solano sitting Tuesday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Solano is snagging a seat after starting the last seven games. Joey Votto (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday to play first base and bat cleanup. Mike Moustakas will work as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter. Solano may be limited to starts versus left-handed pitchers while the Reds' regulars are all healthy.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Vogt sitting versus Rangers Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will head to Oakland's bench Monday with Sean Murphy moving back to catcher. Chad Pinder will fill the void at designated hitter and bat sixth against the Rangers. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA

