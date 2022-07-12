Dodgers, Reds Have Discussed Luis Castillo Trade

In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. "I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special," Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. "I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it."

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO