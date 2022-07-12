ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

U.N. aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey extended until January

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOTXU_0gcmIlqe00

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council voted on Tuesday to allow U.N. aid deliveries from Turkey to some 4 million people in northwest Syria to continue until Jan. 10, reaching a deal on its third attempt after the mandate for the operation expired.

The United States, Britain and France abstained from the vote because they wanted to extend the long-running humanitarian aid operation for one year. Russia vetoed that move in a vote on Friday and then failed in its own push for a six-month renewal.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills accused Russia of holding the council hostage. The United States, Britain and France said six months was not long enough for aid groups to plan and operate effectively. The United Nations wanted one year.

"Russia does not care," Mills said. "Russia stood alone in complete isolation and used their veto to punish the Syrian people. It bullied council members and continued its merciless approach toward the most vulnerable."

Russia had said it would veto any text other than its own.

"Russia was trying to get the best deal possible," Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters after the meeting. "The world is bigger than Western countries ... they have to take into consideration interest of the countries first and foremost affected by Security Council decisions."

Council approval for the aid deliveries expired on Sunday. That authorization is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to the opposition-controlled area of Syria since 2014.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that continuation of the aid deliveries "without interruption is essential for an effective international response" and regional stability.

UKRAINE TENSIONS

Russia argues that the U.N. aid operation violates Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It says more aid should be delivered from inside the country, raising opposition fears that food and other aid would fall under government control.

The resolution adopted on Tuesday was put forward by Ireland and Norway. It essentially mirrors the failed Russian text, which only Russia and China supported on Friday.

The Security Council vote on the authorization of the aid operation has long been a contentious issue, but this year also comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western powers over Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"We're dealing with a very difficult geo-political context and the dynamic around the table is very different," Ireland's U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters. "In that context ... you have to see this as a very significant result."

Norway's U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul noted: "The Russian position this year, as it has been in the previous year, is that they don't want to have this mechanism. That's their starting point. We have managed now to have it renewed."

In 2014, the Security Council authorized humanitarian aid deliveries into opposition-held areas of Syria from Iraq, Jordan and two points in Turkey. But Russia and China, which have veto powers, have whittled that down to just one Turkish border point.

The council on Tuesday committed to further extend the aid operation until July 10, 2023, but another resolution would be required in January to do so. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres also has to submit a special report on the humanitarian needs in Syria to the Security Council in December.

"I strongly hope that after the six months it will be renewed," Guterres told reporters after the vote.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mona Juul
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Turkey#U N#Syrian#Western
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Troops Blitz Column of Russian Tanks

Ukrainian soldiers blitzed a column of Russian tanks in rural Luhansk, as images released by Ukrainian military officials show. The 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said they carried out the attack in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian brigade said...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

492K+
Followers
342K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy