Wyoming, MN

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

By TJ Leverentz
 1 day ago
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and...

Wyoming, Minn. police chase ends in deadly crash in Anoka County

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - A police chase on Monday in the north Twin Cities metro ended in a deadly crash, claiming the life of one of the people inside the wanted vehicle. Wyoming, Minnesota police say the incident started around 10:48 a.m. with a report of a shoplifting at Cartfull in North Branch. Witnesses were able to get a license plate number and description of the vehicle, which Wyoming police spotted about 10 minutes later on I-35 south.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Teenager Watching 'Stranger Things' Causes Crash

Andover, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a weekend crash should serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by distracted driving. In this case, officials say the teenage girl who was behind the wheel of a passenger vehicle that crashed into a semi-truck admitted she was watching an episode of "Stranger Things" while streaming Netflix on her phone when the crash occurred.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
Rochester, MN
