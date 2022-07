The UK is facing blistering heat within days with a danger to life warning issued by forecasters over temperatures as high as 35C. An amber heat alert from Met Office covers nearly all of England and eastern Wales and will be in force from Saturday until Tuesday. While temperatures soar into the 30s and the country braces for delays, closures and cancellations while travelling by road, rail and air, schools are set to remain open. So how hot does it have to be for schools to close? According to the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE), schools must follow the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO