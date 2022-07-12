ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

An artist claims Maurizio Cattelan copied his banana artwork. Now the case could be headed to court

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three years ago, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan kickstarted one of the art world’s biggest viral moments when he sold a banana duct-taped to a wall for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami. But Joe Morford, an artist from Glendale, California, is claiming that the world-renowned artist copied his...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
ARTnews

Gagosian Takes on Fast-Rising Abstract Artist Jadé Fadojutimi

Gagosian, the world’s largest gallery, now represents London-based artist Jadé Fadojutimi, whose ascent over the past few years has made her one of the most closely watched abstractionists working today. Fadojutimi’s first presentation with Gagosian will be an installation of new works at the gallery’s Frieze London booth...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Legendary Tattoo Artist Spider Webb Dies at 78, NASA Releases More James Webb Images, and More: Morning Links for July 13, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE STORIED TATTOOIST SPIDER WEBB, who fought laws that restricted his medium while pushing it into the realm of high art, has died at 78, Neil Genzlinger reports in the New York Times. In 1976, Spider (as he was generally known) gave a tattoo in front of the Museum of Modern Art so that he would be arrested and could test a city restriction on the practice. He lost the legal battle, but New York formally rescinded the ban in 1997. Spider created complex designs but also embarked on conceptual projects like one that involved tattooing a small X on 1,000 people and 1,000 Xs on one person. “Tattooing was just one part of what he did,” sexologist and artist Annie Sprinkle told the Times. “He did sculpture, painting, drawing, performance art, comic books, video. His life was art.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Ghosts, gangsters and glamour: Learn the secrets of the Biltmore Hotel with Miami Oculto

There is a Miami that was always there, pulsating, but maybe you haven’t noticed it. Sometimes it is a ghost, other times an old building in the middle of a city that seems to have no past. It is “Miami Oculto” (Hidden Miami), now revealed in an el Nuevo Herald podcast, which debuts with an icon of Coral Gables, the Biltmore Hotel — the elegant, historic hotel that was built from crocodile-filled swamps and has hosted Hollywood stars and presidents.
MIAMI, FL
Smithonian

Can Casinos Be Art Galleries?

If guests at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino venture to the second level, just above the table games and slot machines on the lavishly decorated casino floor, they will find 30,000 square feet of swirling colors projected onto the walls and floors of a ballroom. This is an art...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurizio Cattelan
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
Robb Report

At NYC’s Hidden Leaf, Live Performances Are the Soundtrack for a Pan-Asian Menu

Click here to read the full article. The restaurateur behind one of Brooklyn’s best pancake spots (Greenpoint’s Chez Ma Tante) is jumping boroughs and making his Manhattan debut. Josh Cohen’s Hidden Leaf, which opened Wednesday, is no breakfast joint, though. It’s a new pan-Asian restaurant within a soon-to-open performance venue near Penn Station, hoping to appeal to gastronomes and art connoisseurs alike. With the kitchen under the direction of Chai Trivedi (previously of Buddakan, among other spots), Hidden Leaf is serving up a menu that evokes the flavors of southern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. Those influences are then mirrored...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Bananas#Cnn#Italian#Court
The Associated Press

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of “Nude with a Hat” at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia. Inna Berkowits, an art historian at the Hecht Museum, said it was “quite an amazing discovery.” “Through the X-rays, we are really able to make this inanimate object speak,” she told The Associated Press.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Art History Professor Denies That She Authenticated Disputed Basquiats Seized By FBI

Click here to read the full article. Jordana Moore Saggese, an art history professor hired to provide her professional assessment of 27 paintings with a contested attribution to Jean-Michel Basquiat, has released a statement denying that she ever claimed the works were legitimate.  “Those claims are false,” she wrote in a statement published Sunday by the Baltimore Sun, “Their publication caused me substantial reputational damage and emotional distress. Nowhere in the reports did I provide the positive or definitive attribution to Basquiat of any of the [Orlando Museum of Art] works.” The works in question were featured in the Orlando Museum of...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy