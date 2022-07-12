Peruvian, Japanese nikkei cuisine at new Silver Lake restaurant

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 1913, the gates above the Cascade at Sylmar were opened, and water from northern California flowed into the San Fernando Valley for the first time. The crowd at the foot of the Cascade broke into loud cheering as cannons fired a salute and a brass band began to play again. Chief Engineer William Mulholland was supposed to present the Owens Valley aqueduct to Los Angeles Mayor Henry Rose, who had a speech prepared. But neither could be heard over the noise. Mulholland pointed to the torrent of water and shouted into the mayor's ear, "There it is, Mr. Mayor. Take it!"

