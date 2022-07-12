ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Peruvian, Japanese nikkei cuisine at new Silver Lake restaurant

By Jada Montemarano
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Silver Lake restaurant Causita is...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palisadesnews.com

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating. Yelp has named its top restaurants to eat at on the Westside according to Yelp reviewers and their reviews on their website. The list does actually list 100 restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Fernando area, but here at their reader’s selections on the Westside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Monica to Celebrate Grand Opening JULY 23rd

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Santa Monica Restaurant Adds Happy Hour

Early Birdie’s Happy Hour arrives at Birdie G’s. Birdie G’s in Santa Monica (2421 Michigan Ave) has added Early Birdie’s Happy Hour to their line-up. It happens every day from 5-6 p.m. only in The Bird’s Nest or Birdie G’s bar and lounge. Chef/Partner...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
spectrumnews1.com

Port of LA will offer free harbor boat tours

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the Los Angeles harbor will have a chance to enjoy it from the water when the Port of LA offers free boat tours. Available July 30, the narrated 60-minute trips will pass by active ships, container terminals and the main channel of the country’s busiest port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

14 of the Best Places To Eat in Santa Monica

When you hear “Santa Monica” your mind might grab images of standard California iconography. A sunset at the pier. A ride on the Pacific Park ferries wheel. A crowd of tourists on the the 3rd Street Promenade. But food wise? Where do your thoughts take you? I know what I think about.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

The Original Thai Dishes Gets A New Home In Santa Monica

Ever since Argentinian steak house Malbec vacated the cavernous space at 2628 Wilshire, I’ve been keeping my eye on the location to see what would develop. Leased notices went up a while ago, but I could detect no movement… until now. An ABC application recently appeared on the front, spilling the beans that The Original Thai Dishes is setting up housekeeping (as opposed to the unrelated Thai Dishes on Broadway). According to a spokesperson, this not a second location for the classic Thai eatery, but rather a move from their current space at 19th and Wilshire.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Nikkei#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Peruvian#Restaurant Info#Sunset Blvd#Food Drink#Japanese
KCET

How a 19th-Century Drought Gave Us the L.A. We Know Today

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 1913, the gates above the Cascade at Sylmar were opened, and water from northern California flowed into the San Fernando Valley for the first time. The crowd at the foot of the Cascade broke into loud cheering as cannons fired a salute and a brass band began to play again. Chief Engineer William Mulholland was supposed to present the Owens Valley aqueduct to Los Angeles Mayor Henry Rose, who had a speech prepared. But neither could be heard over the noise. Mulholland pointed to the torrent of water and shouted into the mayor's ear, "There it is, Mr. Mayor. Take it!"
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
House Digest

Inside The Historic LA Home Kristen Wiig Sold To Lily Collins For $3.9 Million

"Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins just bought this mid-century modern house from actress-comedienne Kristen Wiig in a private transaction for $3.9 million, reports Realtor. The home is located at 711 South San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena, California, and was originally constructed in 1947 by architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr., who were also a father-son duo. It totals 3,425 square feet of living space which includes the adjacent guest house.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Atlas Obscura

Table 31 at Tam O’Shanter

LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Starbucks will close six LA locations because of safety concerns

LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
easyreadernews.com

Firefight – The conflict between the City of Manhattan Beach and MBFD reaches a boiling point

Manhattan Beach Fire Department Captain Dave Shenbaum believed he’d seen just about everything a firefighter, paramedic, and lifeguard could see in the course of his 30 years in the service. He’d seen homes burnt to cinders, every manner of awful injury, dozens of drownings and near-drownings, too many deaths to count, and over the past decade, a burgeoning number of massively destructive wildfires Shenbaum and his colleagues have been asked to fight as part of regional strike teams.
myburbank.com

Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Cultural Market

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market to our city!. Every Friday this summer, local small businesses will gather for a street market in Downtown Burbank, selling culturally unique goods, products and food. A portion of the vendor fees from the Burbank Cultural Market is donated to Home Again LA, a nonprofit serving first-time homeless families across Burbank and Glendale.
BURBANK, CA
iheart.com

Starbucks may’ve just gotten what it deserves​

GLENN: The 16 stores that will close by the end of this month, five in Seattle, one in Everett, Washington. Six in Los Angeles. And two in Portland. GLENN: Also, locations in Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Now, I'm trying to think, what do all of those cities have in common?
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy