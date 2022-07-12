ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 Best Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

By Andrew Raker
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8FCB_0gcm8VQB00 Oh HBO Max, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Better yet, let us count the many great films you bring into the comfort of our homes. Your library spans every era and genre to render us spoiled for choice - and for that, we thank you.

To determine the best movies to stream on HBO Max this July, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes that are streaming on HBO Max. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

HBO Max definitely has great films in ample supply this month. From the gripping Harrison Ford thriller “The Fugitive” to Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey” to silent era classics like Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush,” this is the streaming experience done right. And those are just three among the legion of top movies you can currently find in the streaming platform’s vast library. ( Here’s a look at Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies .)

Click here to see the 50 best movies to stream on HBO Max this month

Some major titles are also dropping off HBO Max at the end of July, not all of which appear on the following list. If you’ve been holding off on Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” for example, now is definitely the time to watch it. (And when you’re done, maybe you can explain it to us.) The same director’s similarly mind-bending “Inception” likewise departs at the end of the month. That one you’ll find on the list and with good reason, as it’s a critical and commercial darling. ( If science fiction is your thing, these are the best sci-fi movies of all time .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sbh2x_0gcm8VQB00

50. The Fugitive (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (279,123 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (267,937 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (79 reviews)
> Directed by: Andrew Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8E0t_0gcm8VQB00

49. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (357,706 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (46,345 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (181 reviews)
> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQlEc_0gcm8VQB00

48. King Kong (1933)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (82,510 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (90,230 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (66 reviews)
> Directed by: Merian C. Cooper & Ernest B. Schoedsack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RziA0_0gcm8VQB00

47. A Clockwork Orange (1971)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (785,984 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (437,137 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (73 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiYoP_0gcm8VQB00

46. Sense and Sensibility (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (109,172 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (130,924 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (64 reviews)
> Directed by: Ang Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fSeY_0gcm8VQB00

45. Gone with the Wind (1939)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (301,469 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (293,900 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (102 reviews)
> Directed by: Victor Fleming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHVi8_0gcm8VQB00

44. Paddington 2 (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (67,820 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (8,755 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (246 reviews)
> Directed by: Paul King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3WZN_0gcm8VQB00

43. Jurassic Park (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (909,321 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (1,071,829 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (130 reviews)
> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0HTU_0gcm8VQB00

42. The Wrestler (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (296,807 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (140,629 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (233 reviews)
> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sa40e_0gcm8VQB00

41. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (133,169 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (16,920 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (41 reviews)
> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFHKB_0gcm8VQB00

40. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (629,868 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (299,429 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (113 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c25KW_0gcm8VQB00

39. The Truman Show (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (989,294 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (584,020 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (133 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Weir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aov0A_0gcm8VQB00

38. American History X (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,067,616 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (479,979 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: Tony Kaye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4AyV_0gcm8VQB00

37. In the Heat of the Night (1967)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (70,923 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (23,226 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (55 reviews)
> Directed by: Norman Jewison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cyZT_0gcm8VQB00

36. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (72,757 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (21,703 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (43 reviews)
> Directed by: Mike Nichols

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qR2mw_0gcm8VQB00

35. The Iron Giant (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (180,630 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (204,968 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (142 reviews)
> Directed by: Brad Bird

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNP0A_0gcm8VQB00

34. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (245,961 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (110,314 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (48 reviews)
> Directed by: Sidney Lumet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKKav_0gcm8VQB00

33. All the President's Men (1976)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (109,442 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (50,360 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: Alan J. Pakula

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZrW9_0gcm8VQB00

32. Hotel Rwanda (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (343,587 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (241,507 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (194 reviews)
> Directed by: Terry George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVNH4_0gcm8VQB00

31. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (664,938 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (140,524 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (373 reviews)
> Directed by: Steve McQueen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TwRm_0gcm8VQB00

30. The Big Sleep (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (82,715 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (33,542 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ea2d_0gcm8VQB00

29. Castle in the Sky (1986)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (157,473 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (79,551 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (26 reviews)
> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjHZa_0gcm8VQB00

28. The Wizard of Oz (1939)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (379,622 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (876,535 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (145 reviews)
> Directed by: Victor Fleming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227tTl_0gcm8VQB00

27. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (104,091 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (55,195 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (60 reviews)
> Directed by: Elia Kazan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1Jbc_0gcm8VQB00

26. Inception (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10 (2,171,143 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (571,783 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (361 reviews)
> Directed by: Christopher Nolan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUuVv_0gcm8VQB00

25. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (958,136 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (446,711 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (71 reviews)
> Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b697n_0gcm8VQB00

24. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 8.9/10 (1,710,236 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (34,679,773 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (275 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J6xk_0gcm8VQB00

23. The Departed (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,241,061 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (738,191 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (283 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqJhH_0gcm8VQB00

22. Unforgiven (1992)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (391,927 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (122,861 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (106 reviews)
> Directed by: Clint Eastwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNnJV_0gcm8VQB00

21. The Philadelphia Story (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (66,253 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (47,240 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (101 reviews)
> Directed by: George Cukor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBUl5_0gcm8VQB00

20. Princess Mononoke (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (364,905 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (222,309 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (112 reviews)
> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402n6A_0gcm8VQB00

19. Memento (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (1,169,429 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (381,352 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (181 reviews)
> Directed by: Christopher Nolan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6WXJ_0gcm8VQB00

18. Citizen Kane (1941)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (422,500 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (159,588 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (117 reviews)
> Directed by: Orson Welles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rj8S2_0gcm8VQB00

17. The Great Dictator (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (213,266 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (43,757 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (45 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BznDj_0gcm8VQB00

16. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,033,964 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (749,360 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (84 reviews)
> Directed by: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEkIy_0gcm8VQB00

15. Chinatown (1974)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (309,557 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (78,076 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (76 reviews)
> Directed by: Roman Polanski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WeDb_0gcm8VQB00

14. North by Northwest (1959)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (312,200 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (79,896 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (109 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHr4X_0gcm8VQB00

13. On the Waterfront (1954)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (148,492 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (52,268 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (105 reviews)
> Directed by: Elia Kazan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pNGu_0gcm8VQB00

12. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (119,669 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (26,178 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (52 reviews)
> Directed by: John Huston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uI1s_0gcm8VQB00

11. The Gold Rush (1925)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (106,473 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (20,591 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snj9w_0gcm8VQB00

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 8.8/10 (1,731,527 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (1,355,751 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (235 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Jackson

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10 (1,546,188 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (1,341,428 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (255 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnn2R_0gcm8VQB00

8. Singin' in the Rain (1952)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (228,668 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (138,714 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Gene Kelly & Stanley Donen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDZob_0gcm8VQB00

7. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10 (954,220 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (279,963 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (83 reviews)
> Directed by: Milos Forman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JeD_0gcm8VQB00

6. The Kid (1921)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (120,168 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (15,470 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (48 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKN1V_0gcm8VQB00

5. Modern Times (1936)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (228,754 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (40,314 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (108 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz9A5_0gcm8VQB00

4. City Lights (1931)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (176,008 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (27,144 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (54 reviews)
> Directed by: Charles Chaplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7yCs_0gcm8VQB00

3. The Dark Knight (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 9.0/10 (2,419,864 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (1,831,566 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (345 reviews)
> Directed by: Christopher Nolan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrg3O_0gcm8VQB00

2. Goodfellas (1990)
> IMDb user rating: 8.7/10 (1,070,370 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 97% (430,048 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (103 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ff9Ta_0gcm8VQB00

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
> IMDb user rating: 9.3/10 (2,465,102 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98% (887,061 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (77 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Darabont

