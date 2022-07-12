ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponsford, MN

Court news: Ponsford man charged with 10 gun possession and stolen property felonies

By News Staff
DL-Online
 1 day ago

DETROIT LAKES — Eric Thomas Eischens, 35, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with 10 felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and a felony count of receiving stolen property. According to court records, on June 3, Becker...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Court news: Audubon man sentenced after entering house and acting strangely

DETROIT LAKES — Steven Eric Johnson, 63, of Audubon has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. A misdemeanor trespassing charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Dec. 24, 2021, two Becker County sheriff’s officers were called to...
AUDUBON, MN
kvrr.com

K9 assists with arrest and weapons charges south of Bemidji

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Weapons charges are filed and a man is arrested with the help of a Beltrami County K9. Eighteen-year-old Lawrence Daniels, of Bemidji, was arrested for possession of a pistol without a permit, driving without a valid license, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
BEMIDJI, MN
DL-Online

Court news: White Earth woman faces burglary charges in Walmart case; DL man sentenced in domestic abuse case

DETROIT LAKES — Sondra Grace Keezer, 25, of White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on April 28, she and another woman, who has also been charged, were caught on surveillance video at a self checkout at Walmart taking loaded bags out of the store prior to payment. The other woman swiped a card and pushed a couple buttons on the terminal before running out of the store without completing the transaction. Keezer pushed out the grocery cart. The unpaid merchandise totaled $350.94.
WHITE EARTH, MN
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Ponsford, MN
County
Becker County, MN
Ponsford, MN
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police search for hit and run suspect

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police are searching for the suspect of a hit and run. Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of a man who was driving a white-colored passenger car during the incident on June 24th. They say the vehicle will likely have some front-end damage.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Court news: 3 accused of chaining, beating, burning man in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Patrick Charles Bonga, 40, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree assault, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony first-degree aggravated robbery, and felony false imprisonment. According to court records, on June 7, at about 3:31 a.m., Detroit...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 0 block of Broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. They...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Serious injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- A Barrett, Minnesota woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Megan Stangler was headed northbound on Highway 59 near I-94 in Buse Township around 8 a.m. when she left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Increase in Nuisance Bears Throughout Lakes Area

WALKER (KDLM) – An increase in nuisance bear complaints throughout the Lakes Area has prompted the Sheriff’s Department to remind residents and vacationers how to properly deal with bears. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says most bear complaints are simple sightings or bears that won’t leave a yard,...
CASS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the sign ordinance relative to allowing signs in residential districts B. Public hearing to give consideration to a Conditional Use Permit to allow a short term rental of a two (2) bedroom home at 316 Woodcrest Boulevard (Bryce Forsberg/Kastle Ranch) C. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the zoning ordinance to allow dental clinics with laboratories in the “I-1” Light Industrial District D. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow a 2 foot 6 inch side yard setback instead of a 10 foot side yard setback on a residential lot at 1364 Long Lake Drive (Drew Larson) E. Public hearing to give consideration to a preliminary plat for Dandrew Place at 609 Terry Street (Daniel Holzgrove) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 13th day of July 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

