Court news: Ponsford man charged with 10 gun possession and stolen property felonies

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the sign ordinance relative to allowing signs in residential districts B. Public hearing to give consideration to a Conditional Use Permit to allow a short term rental of a two (2) bedroom home at 316 Woodcrest Boulevard (Bryce Forsberg/Kastle Ranch) C. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the zoning ordinance to allow dental clinics with laboratories in the “I-1” Light Industrial District D. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow a 2 foot 6 inch side yard setback instead of a 10 foot side yard setback on a residential lot at 1364 Long Lake Drive (Drew Larson) E. Public hearing to give consideration to a preliminary plat for Dandrew Place at 609 Terry Street (Daniel Holzgrove) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 13th day of July 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO