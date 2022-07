We are two weeks away from Chicago Bears training camp beginning, one month from the Bears preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and two months from the Bears regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. As we preview training camp, the biggest questions for every team revolve around the battle for different starting spots. The same goes for the Bears as the rest of the NFL: Which positions are locked in already? And which ones will have two months of practices and exhibitions to determine the winner? Let’s go through each position:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO