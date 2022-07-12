This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if...
I'm not sure why this question is on my mind today, but I think about this a lot. Probably because I talk to people from many different places, and they all say it, but it means different things to everyone. They say, "I'm going up north." WHAT YOU HAD TO...
FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?. Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that. The...
For the record, I have ZERO idea if this video actually came from a Minnesota movie theater. It has been shared by a few people online, including a candidate running for Minnesota Attorney General but if this IS from Minnesota and it is TRUE, this has gone WAY too far!
Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:. Judy...
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From gas to groceries, Americans are feeling the stress of rising prices. A new report released Wednesday showed inflation surged 9.1 percent in June, the most since 1981.Rising prices are also impacting Minnesota farmers. Kevin Freking stopped by Tractor Supply Company in Inver Grove heights Wednesday to pick up a few parts. He said inflation is impacting his 40-acre hay farm in New Prague, forcing him to make changes."This year it's everything, its fuel, fertilizer, herbicide," Freking said. "It's all the way down to the twine that we use, it's, costs have gone up on...
COLLEGEVILLE -- Work is beginning on a brand new Abbey Woodworking facility out in Collegeville. Director Father Lew Grobe says right now Abbey Woodworking is spread out in seven buildings covering about 15,000 square feet. The new facility will all be under one roof with about 30,000 square feet. He...
Via KARE-11: Gas prices are trickling down across the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota, with a handful of stations even dropping below the $4 per gallon mark. … “The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Hannah Trevizo-Monheim, owner of the Minnesota Circle, joins FOX 9 Good Day to share things to do in Minnesota this summer. Minnesota Circle started as a podcast in 2019 and has evolved into working with and highlighting small businesses around Minnesota.
If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
Minnesotans don't get enough credit for all the cool stuff they provide to the rest of the world. In 1952, a local farmer created the first version of the modern pontoon as we know it today. Ambrose Weeres put a wooden platform on two columns of steel barrels welded together...
As of July 1, 2022, edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC are legal in Minnesota. Under the law, Minnesotans can buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. THC is the psychoactive compound that delivers the “high” associated with marijuana. This is the biggest step Minnesota has taken towards legalizing recreational marijuana.
My three sons are now all adults, and as a single Mom, I would LOVE it if they all lived with me for as long as they want. I made a deal with my kids that if they went to college here in St. Cloud, I would pay for their food, insurance, and everything until they graduated. Then I asked that they get a full-time job after they graduate. For each of them, they have ONE full year that they can save their money, and I will continue to pay all the bills, except for their gas. I also helped them get vehicles.
Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
