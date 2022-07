The Cleveland Guardians split a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. The Cleveland Guardians started off the series with those dastardly Chicago White Sox by winning the first two games. The first being on Monday night and the second were the first of a double-header on Tuesday. Then the late game and Wednesday rolled around to a very less desirable set of results.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO