Miramar, FL

Jamaica’s Opposition Tour of the Diaspora begins this Wednesday (July 13)

By South Florida Caribbean News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Leader of the Opposition Mark J. Golding, MP and a delegation of senior leadership in the People’s National Party will embark on their Jamaica 60 Diaspora Tour of the United States on July 13, 2022. The Delegation will visit Jamaican Diaspora communities...

National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to Perform in Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), for three performances in South Florida. Under the Patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, Gala Performances will be staged on Saturday, October 1 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center and Sunday, October 2 at The Miramar Cultural Center, in Miramar. The Florida performance will include a dedicated performance for children with workshops on Monday, October 3.
MIRAMAR, FL
Jamaica, Land We Love: Lavern Deer

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As founder and president of Female Development World Organization, Lavern Deer tirelessly monitors human trafficking and child sexual abuse in the Southern Diaspora states as well as her native Jamaica. According to Deer, “My position focuses on process improvement and problem solving.” Her line of work...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new 34-story luxury tower will offer 251 apartments in Fort Lauderdale

More high-end apartment living is coming to Fort Lauderdale’s courthouse district south of the New River. OKO Group and Cain International, two developers that are thriving as high-rise builders in Miami, have gone north to build a 34-story luxury tower dubbed One River, with 251 apartments and 2,600 square feet of ground level retail space at 629 SE 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami organization demands housing help for residents affected by housing crisis

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is demanding housing help for residents in need. The Miami Workers Center, which advocates for increased availability of affordable housing, is joining with families who are at risk of eviction. Legal advocates and Miami-Dade’s mayor are giving the spotlight the worsening housing crisis across the area.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

South Florida Vice Mayor Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ Encounter With Cop

Residents in a South Florida community have responded with mixed reactions after its vice-mayor stopped a council meeting to apologize for a video where she is seen sassing a police officer. Body-cam footage was leaked earlier this month showing Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins’ April encounter with a Fort Lauderdale police officer after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. In the video, Perkins can be heard telling the officer he should “find something better to [expletive] do.” She was accused by critics of being “rude, disrespectful and unprofessional” as the video went viral earlier this month, though supporters have described the controversy as a political attack, questioning why the months-old encounter suddenly surfaced as elections near. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, vice mayor Perkins interrupted the meeting to apologize and read an open statement: “This was a traffic stop for alleged speeding. Not a criminal matter,” she said. “If any exchange on my part, in the conversation with the police officer, is perceived as being disrespectful, I do apologize,” she said to residents and officials who were in attendance. Barbara Stern, an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, appeared at the meeting to slam Perkins, directly telling her that her actions in the video “were deplorable and unbecoming of an elected official.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Sold Phony COVID-19 Test Results to Travelers: FBI

A Miami woman was arrested after authorities said she was selling phony COVID-19 test results to people who needed to test negative to travel. Melissa Stephanie Barbery, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Spirit buyout, here’s how South Florida flyers might fare

Spirit Airlines’ disappearance into the arms of a takeover-minded rival could result in an industry shakeup that leads to more air service to South Florida’s three international airports. The outcome could be an airline with a good reputation for onboard service that’s also simultaneously sensitive to pricing — though not as low as the fares currently offered by Spirit, said industry analyst ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

New downtown Fort Lauderdale transit hub unveiled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials marked the completion of a new transit hub in downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday that is designed to connect various modes of transportation in one place. The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Mobility Hub spans several blocks near Andrews Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Officials said the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Oprah-Bankrolled True Food Kitchen Opens First Miami Outpost

Much buzzed-about and backed by Oprah, True Food Kitchen has opened its first Miami restaurant at long last. Located at the Falls in Kendall, True Food Kitchen’s sixth restaurant in the Sunshine State and 42nd location in the United States welcomed its first customers on June 27. The opening marks True Food’s third South Florida location, joining siblings in the Square in West Palm Beach and at Town Center at Boca Raton.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Red Lobster in Hollywood spares rare orange lobster, finds it new home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A seafood restaurant in Hollywood made a snappy save after making a rare find. Employees at the Red Lobster located at 2900 Oakwood Blvd. noticed a beautiful but unusual bright orange lobster in a recent shipment. According to marine life experts, the odds of finding these...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

