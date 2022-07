Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on July 8, 2022 at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side. Born on May 9, 1945 at home in Sugarcreek Borough, he was the son of the late John Clifford and Nellie Mae (Carter) Braden. Robert proudly served in the U.S....

