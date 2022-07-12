ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

⚾ HBC Hammer 15u pick up big home win

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago

HAYS - The HBC Hammer 15u jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 24-9 win over the Hays Hammer 14u travel team Monday at Hays High. The 15u (10-12-1) had 16 hits and took...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

NWS: Relief from heat, slight chance of storms for Hays area

The Hays area will get a brief respite from the extreme heat to start the work week, with a high of 94 projected Monday, a high of 88 on Tuesday, and a high of 93 Wednesday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight, mainly between 2 and 3 a.m. Tuesday, although the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported only a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Man hospitalized after car strikes I-70 guardrail

TREGO COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Focus driven by Jefferson M. Gray, 58, Charlottesville, Virginia, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of U.S. 283. The driver lost control of the...
TREGO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: ELI Wireline seeking CDL drivers

We are looking for CDL Drivers (A or B with a hazmat endorsement, or ability to acquire one, for our oilfield wireline company. ELI would also consider helping the right people obtain a CDL license. The job will require rigging for wireline operations. Applicants should be able to work outdoors...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Schmidt Foundation supports Hays library programs with grant

Following the $100,000 gift toward the remodel of the Hays Public Library in 2020, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation has continued its generous support of the library. The Schmidt Foundation in 2021 and again in 2022 has gifted $10,000 each year to be used for library programs. These...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NAMI brings mental health support to jails, prisons

"Jail and prison are a part of our mental health system, and if we are going to use that as a place to institutionalize and house people with severe mental illness or any mental illness, we need to admit that it is part of our mental health system and provide the care that people need." — Dantia MacDonald, NAMI Connections facilitator
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 47 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. in past week

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 47 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 2 to 8. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties, including Ellis County, (see map below) were included among those with high incidence...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

