Roman Abramovich is ready to fight the US authorities – The sanctioned billionaire has hired a NYC based firm with $1,900 an hour lawyers and plans to get his grounded private jets back.

Sorry, but I have zero sympathy for the so-called victims of the chaos at our overwhelmed airports. Whilst millions go hungry in the cost-of-living crisis, our rich elite have returned in droves to selfish aviation based “holidays”.The word holiday is derived from holy-days. There is nothing holy about contributing to climate destruction and the resulting starvation, refugees, flooding, droughts and wildlife extinctions unfolding across the globe.To be fair to the two million Britons who flew abroad during the recent mid-term break, many may not understand how criminal their holiday flights actually are, with our media keeping people in carbon illiteracy.A...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO