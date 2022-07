Redmond Fire & Rescue’s Fire Marshal’s Office has launched its new cutting-edge fire inspection software from ESO. This new software will allow the Fire Marshal’s Office to improve efficiencies when out conducting fire inspections at businesses. Currently inspectors will complete a fire inspection using a paper form, then return to the office and input the information into an older database and then reprint the inspection and return to the business to provide them a report. With the ESO software, an inspector can complete an inspection on a tablet and within a matter of a few seconds the inspection report can be delivered to the business owners email inbox before the inspector departs the business. With the increase in efficiency this software provides, it will allow the Fire Marshal’s Office to do more with less.

REDMOND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO