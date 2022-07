FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Last week’s storms damaged a portion of the flashboards at the St. Joseph River Dam causing the river level to begin dropping north of the dam. As a result, City Utilities’ crews must replace the flashboards this week, which will require the river level north of the dam to be lowered, temporarily, for the flashboard installation and the safety of the workers. This will not affect the St. Joseph River level south of the dam in the downtown area.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO