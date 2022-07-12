Milwaukee Bucks lose to Celtics in NBA Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing all three of their 2022 NBA Draft Picks going into the third game of NBA Summer League action. Dyson Daniels (ankle), E.J. Liddell (ACL), and Karlo Matkovic (hand) have suffered knocks from minor to major. Matkovic’s stitches will only be in a few more days then he will return to Europe. Daniels will be available for training camp. Liddell is all but ruled out for the year. Still, the Pelicans can use the next three games to develop Jared Harper, John Petty Jr., and Dereon Seabron.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO