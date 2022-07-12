ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.

By Curt St. John
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not...

krforadio.com

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Ask us anything about Minnesota's new THC edibles law

As of July 1, 2022, edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC are legal in Minnesota. Under the law, Minnesotans can buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package. THC is the psychoactive compound that delivers the “high” associated with marijuana. This is the biggest step Minnesota has taken towards legalizing recreational marijuana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Saving the Coliseum: New life rises from the ashes of violence

Though it covers less than one square mile of land in South Minneapolis, Longfellow is undeniably one of the most historic neighborhoods in the City of Lakes. A vital piece of that history, the cultural landmark known as the Coliseum Building, remains standing thanks to community members who view its preservation as a stand against injustice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis City Council member faces more calls for accountability after comments about Somali American youth

Liz Navratil and Faiza Mahamud write for the Star Tribune: “Some fellow DFL politicians are urging Minneapolis officials to hold City Council Member Michael Rainville accountable for ‘harmful’ and ‘racist’ remarks he made last week, while some in the Somali community are encouraging forgiveness and calling for the convening of a meeting. Members of the Minneapolis delegation in the Minnesota Legislature this week urged city officials to ‘take formal action to hold Council Member Rainville accountable for his behavior,’ after he last week blamed primarily Somali American youth for a wave of violence over the July 4th weekend. An ethics investigation could place the matter before the City Council, and some members have said they’re exploring whether censure, a public reprimand, might be an option.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Was Minnesota’s Top Cocktail During the Pandemic?

I would have guessed Bloody Mary, but apparently that's not the popular drink in Minnesota during a global pandemic. No, it's something I had never heard of, and had to Google it to find out what it was. The number crunchers at BroBible took a look at search trends the...
AM 1390 KRFO

Rare! Kids Spotted An Alligator Swimming In A Wisconsin Lake

A rare occurrence happened in Wisconsin as an alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin Lake. The rare sight happened at Long Lake in Fond Du Lac County. According to Fox11, kids were playing near the lake when they spotted something unusual. The gator was approximately 18-24" long and is an American alligator. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources brought the animal to a temporary home at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha, Wisconsin.
NBC News

Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46M by falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. James Clayton Wolf was charged July 7 in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Out: Another Invasive Plant Just Spotted in Rochester

There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
