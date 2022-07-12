Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.

Liz Navratil and Faiza Mahamud write for the Star Tribune: “Some fellow DFL politicians are urging Minneapolis officials to hold City Council Member Michael Rainville accountable for ‘harmful’ and ‘racist’ remarks he made last week, while some in the Somali community are encouraging forgiveness and calling for the convening of a meeting. Members of the Minneapolis delegation in the Minnesota Legislature this week urged city officials to ‘take formal action to hold Council Member Rainville accountable for his behavior,’ after he last week blamed primarily Somali American youth for a wave of violence over the July 4th weekend. An ethics investigation could place the matter before the City Council, and some members have said they’re exploring whether censure, a public reprimand, might be an option.”

