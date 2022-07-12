ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Need gas? Here’s where prices landed Tuesday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday ushered in another drop in gas prices in Florida and across the U.S.

Statewide, AAA said that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to $4.38.

That’s a 3-cent decline between Monday and Tuesday.

Nationally, a 2-cent drop took the daily average from $4.67 to $4.65 a gallon.

The highest-ever price per gallon in the U.S. was set just under a month ago.

On June 14, the average cost for regular unleaded soared to $5.01, according to AAA.

In the grand scheme of things, expect to pay just shy of $66 to fill up an empty 15-gallon gas tank in the Sunshine State.

If your Tuesday travels take you to a service station posting prices in line with the national average, you’ll pay about $5 more to fill up that same-sized tank.

Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

To see gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

